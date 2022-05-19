The project to build new sidewalks along West Avenue in Ocean View will be finished once a yellow stripe is painted down the center of the street, from Route 26 to Osprey Lane. Painting was scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, (after Coastal Point press time).
Also Wednesday, stop bars will be painted, indicating where cars should come to a full stop.
The improvements were part of Ocean View’s West Avenue Streetscape Project, which involved adding 1,300 feet of new sidewalk along the east side of West Avenue, plus other improvements, at a cost of $722,468.50, higher than the $664,672 contract value. The overage was caused by plan errors and omissions, Cimino said, adding that the Town had budgeted $930,764.35.
Installing new sidewalks was the first in a series of six pedestrian safety, connectivity and mobility projects the Town is undertaking, including 250 feet of sidewalk along Oakwood Avenue connecting to John West Park, new marked crosswalks at West Avenue and Oakwood Avenue, new roadway drainage and a total reconstruction of West Avenue, Cimino said.
The 5-foot-wide sidewalks are ADA-compliant.
Work was done by Mumford & Miller Concrete in Middletown, the successful bidder that met all of the contract requirements. The Town did not receive any matching grant money.
“West Avenue had two 10-foot lanes in each direction before we added sidewalks. Once this project is completed, West Avenue will still have two, 10-foot lanes with a yellow center line. No land was taken from any property owner, and the new road will not be more narrow. The Town maintains 30 feet of right-of-way on West Avenue. The road has been reconstructed and shifted to the west to allow for the new sidewalks,” Cimino explained.
Meanwhile, work continues on the new parking lot on West Avenue, across the street from John West Park.