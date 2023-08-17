The Town of Ocean View’s Finance Department has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers’ Association (GFOA) for the 2024 fiscal year, which began on May 1.
“Isn’t that fantastic? It just goes to show we have the best finance team in Sussex County,” Ocean View Mayor John Reddington said this week.
“I am just so proud of that finance team and everything they have done. It’s been a real boon for this town that we have [Finance Director] Dawn Parks. She is just so knowledgeable and helpful,” Reddington said.
“We are so thankful and proud of the fine work of our Finance Department under the leadership of Dawn Parks,” Town Manager Carol Houck added.
“In addition, the support of our mayor and council for the purchase of a new budget module that streamlined our process and improved transparency was also key to achieving this goal,” she said.
To receive the budget award, Ocean View’s Finance Department had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. Guidelines are designed to assess how well the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.
Budget documents must be rated as proficient in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.
The award represents a “significant achievement by the entity” and “reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting” according to the GFOA, which has offices in Washington, D.C., and Chicago.
An award medallion will be mailed to the Town’s Finance Department.
There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on the Association’s website, at www.gfoa.org.
Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America, according to GFOA.
The association was founded in 1906 and represents public finance officials in the United States and Canada. Its more than 20,000 members are federal, state and local finance officials “deeply involved in planning, financing and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions.” Their mission is to advance excellence in public finance.