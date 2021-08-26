Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck will discuss the Town’s tree-trimming policy, and an incident that forced her to immediately halt a recent project, at the Tuesday, Sept. 14, town council meeting.
The Town trims trees to keep branches out of rights-of-way so they don’t block traffic signs, for the safety of residents, drivers and bicyclists, Houck said. But during clipping on Monday, Aug. 16, “We had interference by a property owner that was out of control and verbally abusive to Town staff and the work crew — so much so that I halted the trimming at 2:30 p.m., as I thought the situation unsafe due to the distraction he was causing,” Houck told the Coastal Point.
“The same individual shared inaccurate information on social media, which is totally unacceptable. As a result of the spectacle … some were saying we were cutting all the trees down on certain streets — which, of course, was not the case, but what happens when irresponsible people cause a frenzy,” Houck said.
She didn’t identify who was making such statements.
“No trees were being taken down,” she emphasized.
At the next town council meeting, she said, she will make a recommendation to the council, “advising of options for our approach to trimming in our right-of-way in the future.”
Ocean View Mayor John Reddington told the Coastal Point that a resident had “started yelling and using inappropriate language while a man with chainsaw was in a tree, so the man in the tree said he couldn’t work in those unsafe conditions.”
“The police went out there and tried to get people to back off from where they were. It resulted in a lot of misinformation, and it got a lot of people upset. I drove down there, on Hudson Avenue, after the fact,” he said. “There was a man walking in the street. He said, ‘Are you the mayor?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ He was really rude. It was unfortunate,” Reddington said.
After the incident, Houck posted on the Town’s Facebook page, saying, “Other residents in the vicinity inquired about why we stopped trimming, as they are in favor of it. There have been inaccurate portrayals of our tree trimming program. Some are sharing that we are taking trees down, but that is not the case.
“Some are suggesting that mature old-growth trees need not be trimmed. In fact, they absolutely require trimming and dead-wooding. Interference with the Town’s trimming program … was unfortunate and actually created an unsafe situation for the workers and others in and around the area.
“With that said, the actual work that was completed does not reflect the comments made on social media today. In the future, the Town will post notices regarding planned trimming events. Doing so is not, however, expected to impact the outcome,” she posted.
Houck also posted a document explaining the goal of trimming trees is to “address safety or visibility concerns for trees that have been planted in or too close to the right-of-way which may create safety concerns.”
“In addition, trees or branches that are at risk of falling, obviously dead or hollow, will also be addressed as we become aware of them in the right of way. While many of us love our trees and may not wish to see any trimming occur, the Town has the obligation to maintain their impact on our roadways and sidewalks and how they may interfere with pedestrians, bicyclists or motorists,” the document states.
Also posted was a graphic of proper trimming techniques, with the note that “pruning and trimming may not look great when initially trimmed but is advisable for the health of the tree. It may also be necessary to fully reduce the hazard or encroachment into roadways. Tree trimming along electric lines is completed by electric companies, not the Town.”
The Town consults with certified arborists from Sussex Tree and Local Tree Experts.
Ocean View resident Chris Dominic, in an e-mail to the Coastal Point, said that, while he appreciated the Town posting details of the tree-trimming program on its Facebook page after trimming was completed, “that really wasn’t the nature of my concerns.”
“To me it seems reasonable for the Town to give notice to homeowners before they do trimming on private property and the adjacent right-of-way. … I think it’s worth having an arborist or trained person either on-site to point out which trees are worth taking a few moments of care with, or marking them ahead of time.
“Trees are a community resource,” Dominic wrote. “Trees offer shade, slow erosion and add to the beauty of our town. I don’t expect everyone to agree with me, but Ocean View sought and was awarded a Tree City USA designation, so to me it’s clearly worth treating an old-growth oak or a red maple that puts on a stunning display in the fall differently.
“And I would point out that the Town’s own ordinance states that ‘any brush, trees, limbs, shrubbery, flowers or other vegetative growth projecting over any sidewalk or street area … may project over any sidewalk or street area at an elevation of not less than 12 feet above the level of the sidewalk or street service.’ That not what was happening on my street with healthy, hardwood trees,” he asserted.
Several other residents commenting on the Town’s Facebook page disagreed with Houck, including Mike McMillion, who wrote, “You know, sitting in your home, hearing chainsaws then walking out to find people in your yard, cutting branches off your tree with absolutely no notification is not the way to do this. My tree was trimmed back far beyond the right-of-way. Perhaps trimming the branch at the tree is the proper way to do it, but does that give the Town the right to enter private property without prior notification? I suspect the lack of notification was an ‘it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission’ situation.”
Melody May Bennett suggested the Town announce the trimming schedule in advance.
Pam Switzer stated, “Transparency is always best and social media can help accomplish this if managed correctly.”
A woman who posts on Facebook using the name B Barb Babs wrote, “To me it seems reasonable to give notice to homeowners, and to have an arborist or trained person either on-site to point out which trees are worth taking a few moments of care with, or to mark them ahead of time; there aren’t that many.”