Town Manager Carol Houck, at the Tuesday, Aug. 11, Ocean View Town Council meeting, read an e-mail of appreciation from a resident of the Savannah’s Landing community, thanking town staff for quickly arriving after the tropical storm on Tuesday, Aug. 4, knocked down trees and large branches.
The resident said limbs were removed with an efficiency she found gratifying.
Mayor John Reddington praised the Department of Public Works for responding throughout town after the storm and the Ocean View Police Department for helping.
“Thank you very much. It was great,” the mayor said.
New vehicle for police
The town council on Aug. 11 approved an amendment to the budget to allow the purchase of a new police vehicle, to replace the one that was totaled by a suspect trying to flee police on July 22. The suspect’s car had a head-on collision with the police vehicle.
“Given the circumstances and the condition of the vehicle, we believed it likely would be totaled, and we would have had concerns about putting it back in service even if hadn’t been,” Houck said.
She said the Town made an emergency purchase of a new vehicle and informed council members the next day. The vehicle cost $60,000 and was already scheduled to be replaced next year, Houck said.
Speeding tickets issued
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, during his monthly report to the town council, said the police department receives calls about speeding every day. He said officers issued 198 tickets for speeding in July and will continue to address that problem.
Town manager’s report
Houck, during her report to the town council, thanked the Ocean View Police Department, under the chief’s leadership, for obtaining grant money.
“They are continuing to find money to help them do their work without it all being based on the budget,” she said.
Houck said a permit for a new well at John West Park has been issued and a well will be drilled. The existing well was drilled in the late 1980s, she said.
Members sought for boards and commissions
As the Ocean View mayor and town council search for residents to serve on boards and commissions, Reddington suggested “we redouble our efforts to try and go out and get additional people.”
“I think I know one or two others that are interested at this time,” he said.
Councilman Tom Maly said he’s concerned about getting residents interested.
“It’s going to need to be a concerted effort,” Reddington said, adding that if someone isn’t found to replace a sitting board or commission member, when the current term is up, it could be extended. Reddington asked for suggestions for how long a term should be extended.
Councilman Frank Twardzik suggested one more full term, but Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader said it will have to be decided on a case-by-case basis, because some terms are based on state statutes.