Ocean View resident Darlene Boerlage, during the Citizens’ Privilege, or public comments, portion of the Ocean View Town Council meeting this week, announced she will run for town council representing District 1.
That seat is currently held by Councilman Bruce White, who told the Coastal Point he will not run for re-election. He was elected in 2019.
During the Tuesday, Feb. 8, meeting, held on the Zoom videoconference platform, Boerlage introduced herself to the council, announced she would be registering as a candidate and asked White if they could meet to discuss his role and responsibilities. He welcomed her and said he would be pleased to meet with her.
“You look like a great group of people to work with. … I love living in Ocean View,” she said.
“That’s great to hear. We look forward to your participation,” Mayor John Reddington told her.
The Town of Ocean View is recruiting residents to run for council seats representing Districts 1 and 2. Councilman Frank Twardzik currently holds the District 2 seat.
The deadline for filing for election is at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. The election will be on Saturday, April 9.
On the Town’s website, there’s a notice titled “Special People Needed,” with questions that indicate eligibility, including being 18 or older, a United States citizen, resident of Ocean View for at least one year and a resident of the district for which the candidate is running.
Those interested can call (302) 539-9797, ext. 101, for more information.