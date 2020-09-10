The Ocean View Town Council, by unanimous vote at their Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting, renewed the Town’s franchise agreement with Mediacom — a move that will, within the next couple of months, give residents a government-access channel. The channel number has not yet been announced.
The Town has realized an average of $60,000 per year from the franchise agreement, since the Town receives a percentage from Mediacom. In 2019, Ocean View received $78,081, Town Manager Carol Houck said. She recommended renewing the franchise agreement before the council voted.
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, an hour before the regular meeting, the council held a public hearing about the franchise agreement, but no one asked questions or made comments. During the public hearing, on the Zoom videoconference platform, Christopher Lord, Mediacom government relations manager, answered town officials’ questions.
Mayor John Reddington asked if homeowners’ associations in Ocean View have the same service and speed as those who don’t live in HOAs, and Lord, participating in the meeting from Florida, said service is the same unless an HOA orders a different, upgraded service.
Councilman Bruce White said younger viewers are moving away from traditional cable TV and asked if those who don’t subscribe to Mediacom will be able to access the government-access channel. Lord said only customers will see it, but Houck clarified that there will be a link on the Town’s website for quick access.
White asked about captioning for the hearing-impaired, and Houck said it will be offered.
“It has to happen,” said White, who is hearing-impaired. September is National Deaf Awareness Month, “So that’s wonderful news,” White said.
Asked by Reddington how customer complaints will be addressed, Lord said maintenance technicians are notified when there are outages and other technical problems, and immediately address them.
“Being an aerial system, there are going to be outages that we can’t control, but we are working to see there are fewer outages,” Lord said, adding that the company is increasing its number of what are known as “nodes” and minimizing the number of customers on each node, to increase quality of service.
“We are doing a lot of proactive stuff. On a customer-by-customer level, we know we have to do a better job communicating with our customers. We want to make sure we are working with our techs, communicating through training how important it is to present themselves in a way that gives customers confidence in our service,” he said.
Reddington asked how quickly a tech will arrive at a customer’s home. Lord said there is no set amount of time, but techs are generally there within 2.5 to four days.
Councilman Tom Maly asked the difference in service when a professional Mediacom truck arrives at a customer’s home, as opposed to a pick-up truck with a magnetic Mediacom sign attached. Lord said the magnetic sign indicates a contractor hired by Mediacom.
White asked Houck if many residents direct questions or complaints to her office, and she said there haven’t been more than 10, and all have regarded Internet, not cable TV service.