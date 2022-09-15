The Ocean View Town Council has purchased 4 acres of land at the corner of Muddy Neck and Double Bridges roads, along the Assawoman Canal, at a cost of $500,000, to create a nature park for the community.
Funding comes from a $211,747 portion of the Town’s American Rescue Fund Act award and $288,253 from a Sussex County Excess Transfer Tax grant, Town Manager Carol Houck said, adding that they are both one-time grant sources and that “no regular revenue streams will be tapped for the purchase.”
The property was sold to the Town by Raymond Berzins, trustee of the Raymond Berzins Revocable Trust, and Susan L. Berzins, trustee of the Sigurd F. Berzins Revocable Trust.
“The Town reached out to inquire about their plans for the property, which is in the town limits,” Houck told the Coastal Point. “Ray Berzins and family have developed or sold a lot of land in the area, including Tidal Walk, which sits across the street from this property. They were quickly interested in discussing its sale to the Town for the purpose of a natural area.”
Described by Houck as “a pristine and scenic natural area,” the nature park will have a raised boardwalk with overlook areas, walking trails through the woods, educational kiosks, a picnic area, parking lot, and bike and trail connections to the park.
“Having more open space within our community received strong support during our comprehensive-planning process, and the unique opportunities provided by this location for outdoor recreation and access to nature within Ocean View made the decision to acquire it a win-win for our property owners and the local environment,” Ocean View Mayor John Reddington stated.
Although the Town already has John West Park, “This new town park … will offer the community a very different style, one just as committed to aesthetics and being a great public space to be proud of, but with a greater focus toward the enjoyment of the environment surrounding our area,” Houck said.
Councilman Tom Maly said the new park will “provide much-desired and safer walking and exercise options in a section of town where it’s needed.”
A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled, but completion of the project depends on town efforts to fund the cost.
“We are working on various grants,” Houck said.