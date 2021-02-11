A proposed 2-cent property tax increase (per $100 of assessed value) was discussed by the Ocean View Town Council during the first work session on the 2022-fiscal-year budget, on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Town Manager Carol Houck recommended the increase, saying it would equal about $58 per year in additional cost for the average homeowner and that it is necessary to balance the budget, “with all we hope to achieve in FY22, and taking into consideration all of our forecasted efforts for revenues.”
Mayor John Reddington reminded council members they had agreed to consider the increase and called 2 cents “very reasonable.”
“I think if you read the introduction to the budget, you know it comes to an average of only about $58 per household,” the mayor said.
Councilman Frank Twardzik asked for “a real number” and not a percentage, to give home owners a more exact idea of the amount of the increase, since values of homes vary in Ocean View. Houck agreed to provide that information.
Houck also recommended rental license fees increase from $75 to $150, and said the higher cost would be “well in line with our surrounding towns, and puts us around the middle.”
The budget includes a 3.3 percent wage hike, including a cost-of-living and merit increase for all but three staff members, and excludes Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin and Houck.
Councilman Bruce White said employee benefits had increased from 48 percent to 61 percent of the budget in five years and wondered if the Town is “able to sustain that kind of trajectory.”
Houck said projections were based on 1.5 percent wage increases, with healthcare and other benefits factored in.
“Our most important asset is our employees. Unfortunately, I don’t think this trend is unusual to Ocean View. We can do some additional research and comparisons before Draft 2, if you’d like,” she said.
Finance Director Dawn Parks said wages and salaries are usually around 40 percent for governmental entities and around 63 percent when benefits are included.
Councilman Bert Reynolds asked if the percentage changes depending on the size of the town, and Parks said it does not, because it’s based on a percentage of the operating budget.
Councilman Frank Twardzik said he doesn’t want to take anything away from employees.
“We are already a fairly lean town,” Houck said.
“Outsourcing of the majority of our Public Works operations in 2019 was most likely the only personnel cuts I can envision without impacting service delivery,” she said.
Houck said there is a decline expected in new construction permits as the town gets closer to being built out. There were 106 new permits last year and 58 so far this year. Only 38 are expected next year.
Fees also include an impact fee of $1,936, of which $1,436 goes to the General Fund to help support Ocean View Police Department operations, Houck said. The remaining $500 will go to the Emergency Services Fund that the Millville Volunteer Fire Company receives.
Reassessments due in the 2023 fiscal year will add $90,000 to the annual assessment cost, which is usually $50,000 on a regular year.
The budget includes the addition of one police officer, and Houck is asking the part-time Public Works position become full-time.
She included in the budget a new Emerging Project Fund to provide the opportunity to fund any emerging projects. There are seven identified emerging projects at this time, Houck said.
Concerning the Town paying $15,000 toward the cost of the Historical Society’s new sidewalk, Houck said her recommendation to fund 50 percent of the cost was denied, so now she is recommending $15,000 maximum.
She said the estimate for the sidewalk is $43,000 and that the sidewalks will match existing walkways in John West Park, connect to Central Avenue and coordinate with the park design.
“The Town still owns the property, and we have, I believe, a vested interest, in the off chance that the Historical Society would no longer be, we would take over this property and we would have it all coordinated,” she said.
Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader asked whether the historical society will be able to raise $28,000 for the project, and Houck said she thinks so, because members have committed to contributions and have been talking to local legislators, asking for funding.
Houck said the contract would be based on the historical society raising $28,000 before entering into a contract with the paving company.
Twardzik said he trusts Houck’s judgment, and she said the staff will need direction and an eventual vote on the matter “so we come to you with as clean a draft as possible.”
Houck also said bocce courts are being designed for the Town’s John West Park that would be easily accessible for those involved in Special Olympics, including those in wheelchairs. Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said bocce courts will benefit Special Olympics athletes, as well as local residents.
Houck thanked town department heads for creating the proposed budget and the mayor and town council “for the excitement you have displayed for moving Ocean View forward and for our future success.”
Mayor John Reddington thanked her and the staff and called the proposed budget factual and easy to read.
“I know it takes a lot of time to do this, and you make it simple for us. Thank you very much for that,” Reddington said.