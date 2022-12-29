For the fifth consecutive year, the town of Ocean View’s low crime rate and rich quality of life have resulted in three websites highlighting it as a choice domicile.
Before Christmas, Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, in an e-mail to police officers and town officials, announced several sources “are again reporting OV as the safest city in Delaware!”
“And for the second year in a row, Homesnacks has identified OV as the best place to live in Delaware,” he wrote, referring to the website www.homesnacks.com
The other websites are www.newhomesource.com and www.housegrail.com
Safest towns are determined by using Uniform Crime Reporting data collected on all towns and sent to the FBI, McLaughlin explained.
“There is a correlation between the websites. Safety is paramount to having a nice place to live. Three different websites say we have the safest community, that we are the safest place with a crime rate that is less than half the national average. One of them also says we have some of the costliest homes, in the $367,000 range, which is good because we maintain great property values,” the chief said.
Ocean View, with a population of 2,146, had two violent crimes, or .0932 per capita, and 24 non-violent crimes in 2022, with the most common being larceny and burglary, placing Ocean View 52.83 percent below the national crime rate.
“With only two violent crimes reported in the past year, residents, especially retirees, enjoy a peaceful, safe life in the quiet coastal town. Need additional incentive to move to Ocean View? True to its name, Ocean View is only one mile away from the Atlantic Ocean, making weekend trips to the beach a breeze,” the website states.
Ocean View Mayor John Reddington attributed the ranking to “a dedicated and effective police department that is known for being serious about crime.”
“It’s a real tribute to our police department. There is a lot of crime around us, lots of people getting arrested for drugs and overdoses and stupid little petty crimes. We don’t have those petty crimes in Ocean View. I think people know when they come to Ocean View we have a serious police department and those people go around us,” Reddington said, as McLaughlin credited his force and townsfolk.
“We have a first-class team, not just within the police department but the whole community, the mayor and town council, our town manager, all the town employees. One reason for our success is our whole program is based on community policing. A critical element of our community policing is problem solving and the officers are expected to be proactive in not only addressing problems but in preventing problems. Our officers are very good at addressing issues and preventing problems. We invest heavily in our officers and in our training. We are very careful when it comes to hiring only the best qualified people for jobs and it pays off,” McLaughlin told Coastal Point.
Nine more towns were ranked as the safest in Delaware in order from second to 10th and are Milton, Bridgeville, Lewes, Newark, Middleton, Clayton, Elsmere, Millsboro and Selbyville.
Millsboro, named nineth safest, was listed as having a population of 4,429, but Millsboro Police Lt. David Moyer this week said that statistic is probably from 2019 and that Millsboro now has about 6,000 residents.
“Our police department really focuses on our mission statement and it really speaks to the quality and service the police officers provide here. We have a love and compassion for our community and it comes out in these statistics as one of the safest towns,” Moyer said.
“It is great to hear that this website has named Millsboro among the safest towns in Delaware, although it comes as no surprise. We are proud of Chief (Brian) Calloway and the members of the Millsboro Police department for their dedication to the safety and wellbeing of the residents, business owners, and visitors of Millsboro,” Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk said.
Statistics listed for Millsboro on the www.newhomesource.com site included 11 violent crimes, or .2478 per capita, and 179 non-violent crimes with larceny and burglary being most common this year. Millsboro, a few miles north of Ocean View, is experiencing rapid growth compared to nearby cities. In a 2019 Report on State Planning Issues, it ranked No. 1 out of 25 Sussex County cities for number of residential building permits issued, according to www.newhomesource.com
Ranked 10th safest was the town of Selbyville, with a population of 2,494 and nine violent crimes, or .3609 per capita, and 56 non-violent crimes with larceny and burglary most common this year.
“It’s an honor to make the top 10 list,” Police Chief Brian Wilson said.
“We have a great community, great schools. Our officers are doing a good job, being out there, being present, listening to the community’s needs and focusing on community needs. We focus on proactive community policing and I think that’s paying off,” Wilson said.