The arduous process of getting accredited is going smoothly for the Ocean View Police Department, pleasing OVPD Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, who said it could be completed this summer.
“For us, it’s been pretty easy, because we already have good policies in place. A lot of times, the process can be lengthy because they find problems that have to be addressed. What affects a lot of smaller agencies is the physical changes that have to be made, like if they don’t have a jail cell, if they are only handcuffing somebody to a wall. In addition to modifying their procedures, they would have to hire a contractor to build a jail cell,” McLaughlin explained this week.
Ocean View’s police department has a holding cell.
Currently, there is a nationwide push to be sure police agencies are in compliance with best practices, especially those regarding use of force, McLaughlin said.
“We submitted our policies to the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission awhile back, specifically policies involving use of force, and they came back with a letter saying all the policies were contemporary and that we incorporated all of the best practices,” he said.
“We’re lucky because the standards they recommend, we already met them. We’ve got much more than 100 standards that we impose upon ourselves. And every department is a little different. For example, the Bethany Beach Police Department has a beach and they might have policies concerning operating ATVs on the beach, policies that are not applicable to us,” said McLaughlin, who oversees 12 full-time officers.
Years ago, plans for the town’s police department were sent to the Delaware Criminal Justice Council “to the guys who ensure compliance.”
“We said, ‘Here’s what we are doing.’ Every recommendation they made, we made changes. We met all of the legal requirements, as well,” he said.
Before the accreditation process began, McLaughlin said, he had talked to staff at the commission and learned they were impressed with local policies.
“We had never subjected ourselves to police accreditation. Some departments believe in it, others don’t. At the time, I thought our policies spoke for themselves. While accreditation is a feather in our cap, at the end of our day it’s our policies. That feather in our cap doesn’t mean anything when you go to court,” he said.
During conversation, he said, he was impressed with the professionalism of the commission staff and decided it was a good idea to have an outside agency review procedures and assure operations were being handled appropriately.
“They spent some time here. They looked at our evidence policy on how we manage our evidence. They wanted to see the officers, how the evidence is logged, how it’s stored, collected. They are going through every aspect of everything,” he said.
Police departments that are accredited “get a little bit of money at the state level,” McLaughlin said, and have a better chance of getting grants. “We chase all the dollars. We have gotten over $250,000 in grants. We are always chasing those grant dollars,” he said.
He predicted all police departments will be heavily scrutinized at the federal level in months and years to come.
“And they should be. It’s something I’ve said a number of times over the years to new and incoming members of our town council: Just because we are a small police agency doesn’t mean we get a pass. We are held to the same standards as every other agency in the country.”