Tentative holiday events, including a tree-lighting at John West Park and bell choir performance projected on an inflatable screen, were approved by the Ocean View Town Council at their Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting.
The Old Town Holiday Market & Tree Lighting was canceled this year, along with the town’s Cops & Goblins Halloween festival and many other public events, so Town Manager Carol Houck suggested a tree-lighting and trails with lights at John West Park, tentatively on Saturday, Nov. 28, as well as family holiday photo opportunities throughout the season.
“We didn’t want to just do nothing,” Houck said.
“I think it’s a pretty good compromise of what we can do for the holiday season. I think it’s a good effort,” Mayor John Reddington said.
Councilman Frank Twardzik called the plan a “worthwhile effort,” and Councilman Tom Maly moved to accept it. The council unanimously agreed.
Cops & Goblins was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, but trick-or-treating will be permitted in town on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Guidelines posted on the Town’s Facebook page suggest residents who don’t want to participate to turn off their porch lights and keep their doors closed during that time.
Those who hand out candy or go trick-or-treating are being asked to follow the Delaware Division of Public Health’s guidelines, which are posted online at www.coronavirus.delaware.gov.
Residents oppose feral cat ordinance
During the Oct. 13 meeting, several area residents questioned town council members about the ordinance they passed last month that increases the fine for feeding or harboring feral cats.
Brenda Treherne, speaking during the public comments portion of the town council meeting, held via videoconference on the Zoom platform, said she is involved in a rescue program and the ordinance will cause cats to look for food in dumpsters and trash cans, since the Town doesn’t want them to be fed by residents.
“We’ve had a huge success in trapping them. We work with the SPCA. … It’s really a huge voluntary effort, with people in Ocean View and other places. This is going to be a major problem for those of us who want to continue this excellent work,” she said.
Reddington said that, while it’s a sensitive issue, “We decided the Town did not want to be in the business of doing the T&R and certifying who should do the T&R,” he said.
He said town officials have received a lot of complaints from citizens about the ordinance, but other groups have points of view that differ from those who feed, trap, neuter and vaccinate, then release the feral cats.
One organization “states feral cats should not be fed because they spread disease and it increases mating and interacting with other wildlife,” the mayor said.
“We don’t have an animal-control officer. We can’t, as a town, a small town, take care of making sure all the cats are spayed and neutered, have licenses, have been inspected for diseases, so the ordinance was to put the onus on the people who are feeding the cats. If people want to domesticate the cats, that’s fine. We think that’s how it ought to be, but to have cats just running wild, it was decided we needed to do something to protect the people and their property first,” Reddington said.
Also speaking was Chloe Stengel, who asked why the council wants residents to stop feeding homeless cats and asked what harm they are doing. She asked council members if they would refuse to feed someone who is homeless.
Reddington said there has been cat feces on residents’ porches, raccoons coming into yards to eat leftover cat food and complaints from residents who want to “come out of their homes without 10 or 15 cats running around them.”
“This has nothing to do with equating them with people. We aren’t talking about starving people. This is a nuisance. It also incorporates dogs,” Reddington added.
Stengel said there are ways to address the issue, adding that dedicated volunteers work as a group.
“How about letting us do this process?” she said. “We certainly don’t want to have those things happen to people. How about just letting us do our rescue, start trapping them and getting them out?” asked Stengel, who lives in Ocean View and represents Coastal Cats Rescue.
“So you just don’t care?” Stengel asked, and a voice of rebuke was heard saying, “Chloe!”
“Does that mean we have to stop feeding the birds, too?” asked Christie Nicholson of South Bethany. Reddington said the council was only talking about cats.
New officer for OVPD
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, during the meeting, said he would like to add one additional officer to the force.
He said the police department had received a federal grant in the amount of $125,000 to offset costs.
“It takes quite a while for the planning and application process, and it’s something I’d like to get a little jumpstart on,” even though the council was not voting on it this week, McLaughlin said.
Adding an officer will cause a significant increase in the Town’s budget, so the chief asked council members to contact him if they have questions.
McLaughlin also reported that police department volunteers had logged 150 hours during September. Staff members assisted in several areas, including with Zoom meetings.
The police department has also received a $4,520 grant from the State Office of Highway Safety to buy two radar units and to pay for overtime for speed enforcement within town limits.
Officers responded to 179 calls for service last month.
Planning, Zoning & Development
Ken Cimino, director of Planning, Zoning & Development for the Town, told the council that new signs have been installed to remind drivers to yield to pedestrians.
The experimental bike lane markings on Route 26 were completed Wednesday, Oct. 7. The Town will receive updates about the effectiveness of the improvements for the next three years.
Councilman Bruce White said he was pleased with the striping and said that, as a biker, he is confident markings will be helpful.
Administration building improvements
Upgrades to the Town’s administration building on Central Avenue continue, with more awnings being replaced and plans for the vestibule to come, Houck told the council.
“I’m very happy with how smoothly the project went. The company was very responsive to any questions we had. It moved along very quickly, with no real issues,” Houck said.
New signs on Central Avenue identify the administration building.
“We are moving forward to replace the rest of the Town’s signs,” Houck said, explaining that one at Lord Baltimore Elementary School had collapsed. Workers discovered it was cracked, so all the signs were inspected and it was determined they should be replaced.
Work to install new flooring on the second floor of the administration building will begin Thanksgiving week. Town employees are cleaning out their desks “in anticipation of everything needing to be moved,” Houck said.
November SCAT meeting to be in Ocean View
The Town of Ocean View will host the Nov. 4 meeting of the Sussex County Association of Towns, at Bear Trap Dunes.
The guest speaker will be Nicole Majeski, the newly named secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation. Seating for the municipal representative will be limited, with five people at each table, and other safety precautions will be in place, Houck said.
Town space to be leased on trial basis
The South Coastal Volunteers will rent space in town hall, to be used for office and administrative needs, on a trial basis, for six months.
Council members unanimously agreed to the trial after Houck said the Lifelong Learning program had previously leased space at town hall, usually three days each week, though not recently, due to the pandemic. That program isn’t expected to return until the end of May 2021.
In the meantime, the South Coastal Volunteers — an organization that assists seniors so they can live independently and remain active — was looking for office space. Houck said the volunteers would be in town hall two days each week, from November to May.
She recommended not collecting that rent in November or December, then charging $300 monthly for five consecutive months. If it is successful, there could be more long-term leases, she said.
White said he was “nervous about getting into the town rental business” and asked for details about how the space will be used. Houck said members of the group will keep files in a filing cabinet in the room they rent. They will enter the building and go through the council chamber into the rented office, and will assume responsibility for the space.
“It’s not going to be a real heavy traffic situation. They would be the only people in that facility at that time,” Houck said.