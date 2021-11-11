The Ocean View Town Council, at its Tuesday, Nov. 9, meeting, passed on second reading an ordinance stipulating the Town has a right to trim back trees, shrubs and other vegetative growth that interferes with, or is injurious to, rights-of-way or water lines or that interferes with Town operations.
Town Attorney Dennis Schrader said the Town received correspondences from Ocean View resident Elaine Cziraky, who asked Schrader to speak to her attorney before the ordinance it was passed. Schrader said he had.
Resident Dick Jennison sent an e-mail asking that the council defer action until Cziraky’s concerns were resolved, but Schrader said he had explained that couldn’t be done because, according to the Town Charter, once an ordinance is introduced, it must be passed within 60 days or the process has to begin again.
Both Cziraky and Jennison live on Ogre Drive.
A third Ogre Drive resident e-mailed the Town asking about the ordinance wording of “possessor of land” and “occupier of land.” Schrader said “possessor of land” is a tenant who is not necessarily the owner but someone who plants grass or trees or who places planters in places that would interfere with drainage or who plants trees that would interfere with the line of sights or gas or electrical lines.
Schrader said property owners and residents “should not do anything that will interfere with our streets or our water flow.”
“If it does, shame on you. You shouldn’t be doing it. … If it’s your tree, all you have to do is trim it back. You might not want us to do it. It might not be pretty,” Schrader said.
Schrader said the Town will give property owners 10 days’ notice to remove vegetation, and if it is not removed, the Town can do the work and assess the cost to the property owner.
Police report
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, while presenting his monthly report to the town council, said officers will begin training again now that winter months are approaching.
The police department took part in the national Drug Take-Back Day event to allow residents to hand in unused or expired medication, and collected 264 pounds. The drugs will be turned over the Drug Enforcement Administration, McLaughlin said.
“It’s nice that we keep that out of the environment,” he said.
The police department has received a grant for $4,125 from the U.S. Department of Justice to help pay for new protective vests for officers. Vests are replaced every five years. Another grant, for $6,150, will be used to support ongoing law-enforcement operations, McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin told the council that he had attended the annual police chiefs seminar in Bethany Beach. He said 249 traffic and speeding tickets were issued in the past month.
Mayor John Reddington asked McLaughlin to give the council a yearly report for 2021 so it can be compared to 2020. McLaughlin said he will provide data for 2019, 2020 and 2021 “for comparison purposes.”
The annual Halloween event Cops & Goblins “was a big success,” McLaughlin also reported.
“We were blessed with wonderful weather, and we had a big crowd. Everything went off as planned. … Thanks to Capt. [Heath] Hall in particular for organizing this year’s event and for all of the officers, town staff. Everybody came out and assisted, and it was a good event. We received a lot of positive comments. We will wait about 30 days, then we’ll start planning for next year,” he said.
Councilman Frank Twardzik said the attendance at the event was estimated at more than 2,000.
“Things went well,” McLaughlin said.
Town manager’s report
Town Manager Carol Houck also said Cops & Goblins was successful and that the Town continues to hear positive comments about it. During the event, local resident Linda Fiscus, who made a quilt honoring the police department and the town’s designation as the safest in the state, presented it to McLaughlin. The quilt is on display at the town administrative building.
Houck said the holiday Trail of Lights will return to John West Park this year, with more decorations and pole lights. The Old Town Holiday Market and Tree Lighting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. In case of rain, it will be held the next day.
The Ocean View Historical Society will participate in the holiday event by opening facilities for tours and having a ribbon-cutting for Hall’s Store at 2 p.m. Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, a descendant of the Hall family, will attend.
Houck thanked OVPD Sgt. Russel Carter for joining her when she met with a representative from a sound company to determine how to improve sound during web-based meetings in the council chamber. One sound expert told her that, since the feed is so clear, any problems might be on viewers’ ends, but the Town will continue to “seek ways to make it as good as we can,” Houck said. Even after town hall is reopened to the public, web-based meetings will continue to be offered.
Houck thanked Carter for sharing his technological knowledge and said because of his expertise the Town is able to make good decisions.
“A big second on that,” Councilman Bruce White said.
Juneteenth added as 14th holiday for Town employees
At the recommendation of Houck, the council agreed to add Juneteenth as a Town holiday, bringing the number of days employees are off every year to 14.
Town hall could reopen to public next month
Unless the number of cases of the coronavirus spikes again, it’s likely the Ocean View Town Hall will open to public for the December town council meeting.
That was the consensus during discussion this week. Early in the pandemic, meetings were on the Zoom platform. More recently, only council members and staff have been in the council chamber, and meetings have been broadcast online, but the public has not been permitted to attend.
At this week’s meeting, Reddington said it’s “time to think about opening meetings to the public” and Houck asked for direction “in preparation for the next agenda.”
Council members, during discussion, said the Town’s Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning meetings are open to the public, and if the number of virus cases is low enough, town hall should open, too.
Reddington said those who have not been vaccinated against the virus should wear face masks during meetings.
Portion of new MVFC fire hall to honor Ocean View
To thank Town officials for funding $100,000 toward $2 million in upgrades of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, MVFC President Gregory Hocker said he will recommend that one of the main hallways be named for the Town, Houck told the council.
Hocker said on behalf of the fire department that he appreciates the funds and that all money will be used for upgrades.
A few months ago, Hocker attended a council meeting and said the station had been designed in the 1980s and will be expanded by about 4,800 feet to provide quarters for paid staff, with separate spaces and showers for men and women, as well as a lounge and kitchen.
“Our bunk room is the old lounge. We have males and females sleeping in that bunk room at all times. We need to get up with the times so they will have their own rooms for male and female, their own bathrooms for male and female,” he said.