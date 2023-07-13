The Ocean View Town Council this week introduced an ordinance amending the town code and stipulating that no license shall be issued by the Town for the operation of marijuana cultivation, facilities, manufacturing, testing, retail stores or smoking lounges within town limits.
The ordinance states that the Town has all powers under the constitution of the state to adopt ordinances “for the protection and promotion of the health, safety and welfare of its residents.”
The Delaware General Assembly passed House Bill 2 this year, concerning the control of marijuana, and the bill includes provisions for municipalities to prohibit those activities within their town limits.
Funding for emergency school exit approved
The council this week unanimously approved increasing funding for the construction of a footbridge behind Lord Baltimore Elementary School, to be used by students to safely exit the school in case of an active shooter or other emergency.
It will also be used by emergency personnel and vehicles but will not be open to the public.
The council approved a funding increase of $20,323 and authorized Town Manager Carol Houck to enter into a contract for the construction of the project with George & Lynch Inc. for the bid amount of $124,839. The Town had received bids of $124,839 from George & Lynch Inc. and of $135,500 from A-Del Construction.
Councilman Stephen Cobb stated that the footbridge will be “an escape area for teachers and children in case something should happen at Lord Baltimore.”
“It’s an exit point, and I’m very excited we’re finally getting that piece of the puzzle down, as far as a logical route,” he said.
Town manager’s report
Houck, while presenting her monthly report to the council, said a resident had written and commented on the town newsletter sent to 3,600 homes, stating, “Please accept for yourself and on behalf of your team my most sincere, if somewhat belated, congratulations for the quality of the concerts and the usefulness of this brochure. From front to back page, it is packed full of important information, including as our dear mayor noted, information freely available from the town website that can be forgotten. In a word, this is a perfect Ocean View Who’s Who and How To. — Jean.”
Houck said it was “great to get feedback about the newsletter” and that she hoped those who receive it are reading it.
During this year’s Delaware Legislative Session, $89,950 was allocated to Ocean View for open-space acquisitions, Houck said, and $90,000 in bond bill money was made available to the Ocean View Historic Village to improve historic buildings.
Houck said town officials are continuing to consider pickleball court locations.
Concerning grants, she said that, even though the Town has been successful getting grant money for the Berzins property, which will be made into a park, more grant money is being sought, including $10,000 for an outdoor classroom there.
“We will also go after FY24 funding from the Recreation, Parks & Trails grant program, from which we got $60,000 this year for Berzins,” she said.
In September 2022, the Ocean View Town Council purchased 4 acres of land at the corner of Muddy Neck and Double Bridges roads, along the Assawoman Canal, at a cost of $500,000, to create a nature park for the community.
Funding was from a $211,747 portion of the Town’s American Rescue Fund Act award and $288,253 from a Sussex County Excess Transfer Tax grant, Houck said, adding that they are both one-time grant sources and that “no regular revenue streams will be tapped for the purchase.”
The property was sold to the Town by Raymond Berzins.
No meeting next month
Houck announced that there will be no town council meeting next month. Traditionally, the August meeting has been canceled.
The town council regularly meets at 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday each month.
MVFC gives report
Mayor John Reddington, reading the monthly report from the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, said that, in June, emergency personnel responded to 276 calls, including 231 EMS calls and 50 calls from within Ocean View town limits.
Planning, Zoning & Development report
Ken Cimino, director of Planning, Zoning & Development, said his department recently began removing a damaged sidewalk in the Hunter’s Run Community, and workers have also replaced a drainage swale along Woodland Avenue near Bella Via Way and removed a tree from the center of the cul-de-sac on Canal Court. The tree was encroaching into the roadway, prohibiting any vehicle of substantial length from traversing the cul-de-sac safely, he said.
Reddington asked that the mound of dirt in middle of the cul-de-sac be removed, and Cimino agreed and said the area will be covered with concrete.