The Ocean View Town Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, was canceled due to lack of agenda items that required attention, according to Town Manager Carol Houck.
When council members meet in January, they will discuss what Houck called “regular and customary things we are working on” and are likely to also talk about plans for the new entrance vestibule at the Municipal Building on Central Avenue.
Discussion about when the new Mediacom government-access channel will go live will probably take place after the new year. Houck said the Town is waiting to learn the installation date.
During the Sept. 8 town council meeting, Houck had told council members that everyone in Ocean View will have the government-access channel and will be able to tune in every day, if they wish, and at least weekly. No channel number has yet been announced.
Mediacom will cover the cost, and make an estimated $55,000 investment to support the channel, Houck said.
“The cable franchise requires the cable company to provide a government-access channel, but the Town of Ocean View had never asked before. In negotiations for renewal, I was familiar with it, so I asked. It always was available. It’s in the agreement, but for whatever reason, no one said, ‘OK, yeah — we’d like to have that.’
“It’s such a quick and easy way to keep people informed about everything — so much better from the first one I was involved with, where we were very static. Now you can have videos. It will be a plus for us because of our population and the make-up of it,” Houck said.
She clarified that the franchise agreement will not force changes to residents’ home cable TV or internet providers.