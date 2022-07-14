By unanimous vote, the Ocean View Town Council this week appointed attorney Veronica Faust of the Morris James law firm in Georgetown, as new town solicitor, succeeding Dennis Schrader, who is retiring this month.
Faust was in the town solicitor’s seat at the Tuesday, July 12, meeting, filling in for Schrader, who was vacationing.
Town Manager Carol Houck said Schrader worked for the Town for 47 years.
“That’s a lot of knowledge,” she said, adding that Schrader offered to answer any questions town officials might have after his retirement.
Councilman Tom Maly said he liked the idea of having a lawyer named who is with the same law firm as Schrader.
Councilman Donald Walsh, who made the motion to appoint Faust, said she “comes with a high recommendation from Dennis, so the transition should be seamless.”
“Congratulations,” Mayor John Reddington said, turning to look at Faust, after the council voted. She smiled and said, “Thank you. I’m honored.”
Town manager’s report
Town Manager Carol Houck, during her monthly report to the council, said officials from the town and the Indian River School District will discuss placing a full-time school resource officer at Lord Baltimore Elementary School.
A meeting is scheduled for later this month.
Houck also said recent town events, including showing movies in John West Park, have been successful.
Two new bocce ball courts being built in the park are just about finished, she said, thanking Natelli Communities, a real estate investment and development company based in Gaithersburg, Md., for creating the courts at no charge to the Town.
The courts will be used by Special Olympics teams, as well as the public.
The courts are near the rear of the Ocean View Historical Society buildings. There will be no cost to play, and equipment will be provided.
Police, town officials thanked
An Ocean View resident who is a member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, during the public comments portion of the council meeting, thanked Ocean View police “for keeping us safe and for the attentiveness to the residents of Ocean View.”
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin smiled and nodded as she said police are “much appreciated.”
She also thanked town officials for helping a local man whose job, and income, were affected by COVID and who was faced with a large water bill.
Town officials worked with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and the man received help from the Delaware Housing Authority and other organizations.
Concerning placing a full-time school resource officer at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, the woman said she works with schools and knows of “a number of situations where neighbors have had difficult life situations with spouses, etc.,” and a resource officer in the school would be helpful.
Redistricting report
The council passed, on first reading, an ordinance amending Chapter 13, Article II, of the Ocean View Town Code relating to the description of election voting districts in town, to amend voting districts based on the 2020 Census.
John Laznik of the University of Delaware’s Center for Applied Demography & Survey Research explained the redistricting data following the 2020 census.
In December 1975, he said during the presentation, Public Law 94-171, enacted by Congress in December 1975, required the Census Bureau to provide states the opportunity to identify census blocks, “for which they need data to conduct legislative meetings.”
In Ocean View, he said, redistricting has resulted in District 1 having 629 residents, District 2 having 689, District 3 having 640 and District 4 having 687, for a total of 2,645.
As redistricting was done, guidelines were followed, including balancing the population of districts to fall within lower and upper limits, preserving district boundaries and communities, aligning district boundaries with natural features, such as roads and streams, and keeping in mind artificial boundaries, such as ZIP codes and streets.
Police report
Due to the length of the meeting, Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin simply said he would answer any questions council members had, but no questions were asked.