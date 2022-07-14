Beginning with their Tuesday, Sept. 13, meeting, the Ocean View Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
The council made the decision at their Tuesday, July 12, meeting, after Town Manager Carol Houck, replying to Councilman Stephen Cobb, said that on nights when there are meetings, some town employees work 12 hours or longer.
“Some of us are here from 7 a.m. until whatever it is. Thankfully, we haven’t had meetings that go into the wee hours. I’ve had that experience at other places. It’s not a good idea to make decisions that late, when people are tired,” Houck said.
Houck said a survey about the meeting time was in the newsletter the Town sends to property owners, asking for opinions.
She said 3,100 newsletters were sent, but only 68 responses were received, with 52.9 percent of those responding saying they don’t want the meeting time to change and 47.1 favoring the idea.
“We didn’t get much feedback, not a lot of responses,” Houck said, adding that the survey was also on the Town’s website and government access channel, but not in local newspapers because the matter was strictly for Ocean View property owners and the council did not want input from residents of other towns.
Houck said nearby towns have their council meetings at a variety of times, including morning, mid-afternoon and evening.
“We are accustomed to night meetings. The ability for staff to attend a meeting earlier and not being out late is attractive, but I haven’t asked everybody. It is something other towns have done, meeting earlier,” Houck said.
“We had a good turnout today … but typically we do not get a large turnout at 7 p.m. … So, we stand ready to respond to whatever you think you may want to do. … You’ll remember we paused when we didn’t get a lot of comments previously,” Houck told the council.
“Let’s give it a try, so we don’t have employees working 12-, 13-hour days,” Cobb said, and the other council members agreed, nodding and saying, “Yes, let’s give it a try.”