A 57-year-old Ocean View real estate agent was in jail on Wednesday on $95,000 cash bond, charged with 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct, sexual solicitation of a child and related charges after he was arrested on Tuesday, April 26, according to a news release issued by Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin.
Michael Paul McDowell, who is listed as an agent on the Ocean View Coldwell Banker Website — and described on that Website as a Delaware native, retired chief warrant officer and airline transport pilot — was charged with five counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact; sexual solicitation of a child; first-degree attempted unlawful sexual contact; three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority, or supervision; continuous sexual abuse of a child; and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the news release.
Ocean View Police, in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice, completed a lengthy investigation into complaints involving McDowell having sexual contact with minors. All victims are juveniles ranging from 9 to 13 years of age, according to police.
The arrest was made after a grand jury indictment returned on Monday, April 25, and McDowell was then arraigned in Delaware Superior Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Corrections in lieu of bond.
“There is nothing more abhorrent than crimes against a child,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “The kind of abuse that these children suffered causes unspeakable damage, and I am grateful for the work of the Ocean View Police Department and our prosecutors and staff to bring their abuser to justice.”
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective Harrington of the Ocean View Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit at (302) 539-1111.