At the request of Millville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Guy Rickards, the Ocean View Town Council this week unanimously approved an $80,000 grant for the purchase of a new boat and for upgraded firefighter gear.
Town Manager Carol Houck said the request was budgeted and would come from the Emergency Services Enhancement Fund of the Town’s budget. She recommended the mayor and town council approve the grant. Councilman Tom Maly praised the good work the fire department does, and Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said the fire department is an integral component in keeping the town safe.
The Town doesn’t have a boat, so water rescues are handled by the Millville fire department, he said.
Rickards thanked the council for approving a grant last year and said that, this year, the fire department is requesting assistance to replace an older, 16-foot,-flat bottomed vessel that has been in use at least 20 years.
“It serves us well in nice weather and in shallow water” but on windy days it is unsafe, he said.
It will be replaced with a larger boat equipped with a GPS and jack plate, Rickards said, explaining that a jack plate allows the motor to be raised up and down for operation in shallow water. Firefighters use the boat for water rescues, to aid those in distress and when responding to boating accidents. The fire department needs one that can be used in the bay, on windy days and in rougher weather, he said.
Last year, firefighters responded to two water calls in Whites Creek, one during an August storm.
A trailer is also necessary to move the boat to various locations. He estimated the cost at $53,150, plus lights and other emergency equipment.
The new craft is “more in line with what Bethany Beach has,” Rickards said.
“Dagsboro is looking at the same boat, just a couple feet smaller. ... Indian River fire company has an aluminum boat, so we’re kind of in line with what the other fire departments have,” Rickards said.
The fire company is considering switching brands of gear to one that can withstand higher temperatures and that is lighter weight and more comfortable to wear.
“It has a little bit better protection with thermal temperatures and things like that,” he said, adding that one set of pants and a fire coat costs $2,700. Outfitting also requires helmets, boots that cost $200 or $300 per pair, and $100 gloves. All the gear necessary to go into a fire, not including the firefighter’s air pack, costs $3,500 per firefighter, he said.
Council OK’s hiring new police officer
By unanimous vote, the town council approved hiring a new police officer, who has been recruited and is now undergoing a background check.
He will begin attending the Dover Police Academy — an expense the Town will pay for with money saved with the cancelation of a training for police due to coronavirus restrictions, Town Manager Carol Houck said.
McLaughlin has also obtained grant money to pay for overtime expenses, she said.
The new officer will begin work on Sunday, April 11.
Police report
McLaughlin, while presenting his monthly report, said police continue to receive calls complaining about speeding vehicles.
Just on Tuesday this week, there were four calls, and police are “working to address those issues,” the chief said.
Three additional speed-display signs have been erected, two on Central Avenue and another on West Avenue, and enforcement was increased. Police issued 184 traffic citations in February, and 94 were for speeding, McLaughlin said.
Replying to a question from Councilman Frank Twardzik, McLaughlin said about $25 of a $100 ticket for speeding goes back to the Town. State agencies receive the rest of the money. He said ticket fines paid amount to about $30,000 or $40,000 for the Town each year.
Twardzik said writing tickets isn’t done to bring money into the Town, and McLaughlin, agreeing, said, “Absolutely not.”
“We are out there. We are trying to address speeding issues. It’s a problem that continues to plague us, but we are aware of it and we are trying to address it,” McLaughlin said.
He also reported:
• During February, volunteers logged 193 hours at the police station.
• Police training that had slowed due to coronavirus restrictions is now “ramping back up.”
• The police department is working to replace an officer who has applied for a position with the Delaware State Police and is currently at the end of the application process.
Planning & Zoning
Director of Planning & Zoning Ken Cimino, while presenting his monthly report, said work on drainage problems will begin after May 1 in the Mitchell Avenue area and on Woodland Avenue south of Betts Avenue. He said he is looking at other areas to add to the list and that work will be funded by the Town.
During February, there were several borderline storms, tracked and monitored by Cimino and another Town employee.
Final inspections were completed in the Silver Woods development in February, and Cimino said his staff is planning to pave streets and repair curbs there.
He said he is addressing drainage problems at the Ocean View Beach Club development. No future development will be allowed there until the problems are fixed, at the developer’s expense, he said.
Town manager’s report
Ocean View’s participation in this year’s Fire & Ice Festival was successful, Houck said during her February report.
“We had a great number of people on Friday evening at John West Park. From all accounts, it seemed like the event went very well,” she said.
Houck said the Town’s new government access channel is in the testing phase. Not all staff members have been trained to use it yet, but they will be in the near future. The channel, as well as the Town’s refreshed website and its new address — ending in “.gov” instead of the current “.com” — will be launched in a month or so.
Ordinance would fine dog owners who don’t pick up after pets
The town council approved on first reading an ordinance that would legally require dog owners to clean up after their dogs while walking them.
“We have several people who are not picking up after their dogs. … Our staff is having to pick up after them, after these people have been there with their dogs. And we provide bags and trash receptacles at John West Park,” Houck told the council, adding that the park is an enjoyable spot and this ordinance will keep it that way.
Councilman Bert Reynolds asked if only a town employee can report dog owners who fail to use doggie bags, but Houck said no, residents have turned in fellow residents and given town officials their license plate numbers.
McLaughlin said that, if his department receives a complaint and an officer deems the information credible, police will investigate and issue a summons.
Resignation from P&Z
The town council accepted the resignation of Donald Creel, a member of the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Houck said Creel had sent a letter to the Town on Feb. 27, stating that he was resigning because he is moving out of town. Houck said the Town is required to fill the position.
Council again hears trap-neuter-release request
Resident Nancy Ward asked the council to reconsider allowing feral cats to be fed, then trapped, sterilized and returned outdoors, to prevent the feral cat population from increasing.
Similar requests had previously been denied.
Ward said that, for six years, she monitored a feral colony, and fed when trapping. In 2012, when she began, she had 11 cats in the colony, and by 2018 there were none.
Trapping, neutering and vaccinating to protect against rabies “really, really works,” she said.
“We found through scientific research that taking cats out doesn’t work because other cats will come in and you will have pregnant, sickly cats coming in, dragging their kittens around,” she said.
Mayor John Reddington said the council had already passed an ordinance and reviewed this request, and it was not accepted by the council.
“At this point we have decided we are not going to look at it again,” he said.
Twardzik said cat colonies are increasing, but Ward said they can’t get bigger if cats are being spayed and neutered. Houck said colonies have grown larger and some became locations where unwanted cats are left.
Houck said Cats Around Town members say they are based in Ocean View and asked Ward if they have an Ocean View post office box. Ward said they do and that members sincerely want to help control feral cats in Ocean View.
Houck asked where the colonies are, but Ward said she was warned not to reveal locations because of fear of retaliation against kind-hearted people who feed the cats.
“I take offense to that, that it would be the reason I am asking. I think it’s the Town’s right to know,” Houck said.
Houck said she will talk to officials in nearby towns and determine what their experiences have been, then report back to the council.
Reynolds asked Ward what is being done for residents whose property is damaged by roaming feral cats.
“You come in and you are paying for neutering and whatnot. That is appreciated, but what are you doing for the other people who are being impacted by these feral cats, financially, for these people. Anything?” Reynolds asked.
Ward said organizations that work to reduce cat populations have little money, but members are willing to meet with groups and talk about how they can trap cats so they can be neutered or spayed.
“We have the same goal. You want less feral, homeless cats, and we want less feral, homeless cats. It breaks our hearts to see that,” Ward said.