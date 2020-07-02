In an effort to attract more residents to serve on boards and committees, Ocean View officials will place information booths at local events, advertise in the newspaper and post a link on the Town website so those interested can apply more quickly.
“A lot of people don’t know about the opportunity to serve the Town, especially when we try to reappoint positions,” Mayor John Reddington said after a special session of the Ocean View Town Council on Tuesday, June 23, to discuss the matter.
“It was time for us to reappoint people to the committees, and when I took a look at it, I thought we ought to have a more diverse population involved, rather than to have the same people all the time. People are saying, ‘I’m retired now, so why would I want to put up with the headache of the town council?’ But for boards and commissions, people were coming up to me before I was elected and asking me, ‘How do I get on boards?’ They said they didn’t know when there are openings,” Reddington told the Coastal Point.
In the community of Bear Trap, where he lives, about a half-dozen residents asked him about committee appointments last year, he said.
Setting term limits was also discussed at the meeting.
“We didn’t have any term limits, because we couldn’t find anybody to serve. If town council members serve terms, why shouldn’t the boards do the same kind of thing? We want to have a registry of available people for when we have openings,” the mayor said.
At the Tuesday, June 9, Ocean View Town Council meeting, Reddington had asked that the June 23 special meeting be planned and recommended résumés be accepted for boards and commissions, with information about applicants being sent to the town clerk and a vetting process put in place.
He said he wanted to discuss what will happen if no one volunteers for a committee position, if there should be term limits, if five years is too long to serve on a board and the process for dismissal, if necessary.
“It’s difficult to get volunteers,” said Councilman Frank Twardzik, who is working with Reddington on the matter.
“Some people are hesitant to commit their time because for them, this is still the beach,” Twardzik said.
He agreed with Reddington that term limits are necessary “to generate more interest among more people.”
“We are now looking for about eight people. We will reconfirm certain people on certain boards and get new ones. We will discuss it again and vote at the Tuesday, July 7, meeting,” Twardzik said.
Members of Ocean View’s Board of Elections, which has five members and three alternates, serve three-year terms and oversee voter registration, nominations and all town elections.
Currently, there are also three alternates on that board and five vacancies, Twardzik said. All three of the members are in their third term.
The Planning & Zoning Commission is composed of five to nine members who are appointed by the mayor after confirmation by the town council. Each member serves a five-year term, with the terms staggered among members.
Commissioners assist in developing and administering a comprehensive development plans, address growth and density, interpret the zoning map and review proposed amendments, supplements, conditional uses, site plans, boundaries, annexations and the subdivision of land, according to the town’s website. They serve five-year terms.
Board of Adjustment members hear appeals that allege there is an error in any order, requirement, decision or determination made by an administrative official in the enforcement of zoning ordinances. Members serve three-year terms. There are four members and one current vacancy.
Council members are paid about $600 per year to cover expenses. Volunteers receive a $30 stipend, as do members of the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, for each hearing attended. Election Committee members receive $100 per day.