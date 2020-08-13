Several Ocean View residents pounced on the opportunity to discuss how feral cats should be controlled in the town, with suggestions ranging from forming controlled colonies to euthanizing the animals.
Speaking at a public hearing about an ordinance regarding “prohibitions against nuisances and harboring or feeding non-domesticated dogs or feral cats” during the Tuesday, Aug. 11, Ocean View Town Council meeting, a frustrated Caitlin Fitzpatrick called the cats destructive.
“They are allowed to roam freely. I opened the car and found they had defecated on the front seats of our cars. They use our back yard as a litter box,” she said, adding that she is “constantly afraid I’m going to run over them.”
A proposed town ordinance includes language about cats being trapped, neutered and vaccinated, then returned to the location where they were caught, but Fitzpatrick said that won’t solve her problem.
“We’re still living among the cats. I don’t know how we can strengthen the ordinance,” she said, adding that cat owners should keep them indoors.
Councilman Frank Twardzik said there shouldn’t be more emphasis on a cat’s quality of life than a human’s and suggested the animals be “humanely euthanized” because a town ordinance won’t stop them from destroying property.
“The cat’s life really isn’t the same as a human’s life, so I’d like to see us eliminate them,” Twardzik said.
Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader asked if the cats, after being neutered or spayed, could be returned elsewhere, or made available for adoption. Twardzik said if a cat wasn’t adopted after a period of time, it should be euthanized.
But a representative from Cats Around Town, based in Ocean View, said the organization has been working in Lower Sussex County since 2008 and members are available to help solve the problem.
“We are a no-kill state here, and our cats are considered by the State to be free-roaming animals, unlike dogs that are domesticated,” she said.
After the cats are sterilized, she noted, they don’t roam as much and can be kept confined to a person’s property “once all the testosterone is out of their system.”
“We have several well-maintained colonies in Ocean View,” she said, adding that the organization has taken about 800 kittens in recent months and arranged for them to be placed in pet stores and other agencies that will see to their adoptions.
Mayor John Reddington thanked her and said town officials will be in touch with her. He also clarified that comments were being taken on the original ordinance and it would not be amended until council members heard comments at Tuesday’s meeting, which was held on the video platform Zoom.
Resident Nancy Johnson said she has a feral cat that has lived with her since it was 7 and the female feline is now 21 years old. She said she has had a colony of cats for 20 years.
“There is hope for these animals,” she said.
Her colony is on private property, and the cats have not been a problem for the property owner, she said.
But another speaker opposed feeding feral cats.
“My home is my home, not somebody else’s animal’s home or a wild animal’s home. Secondly, I’ve had experience with people who put out food for feral cats and say they can’t control who eats that food — and they certainly can’t. The food is eaten by turkey vultures and raccoons and squirrels.
“The turkey vultures are here all winter long, perched on the roofs of our homes and defecating, and the issue is from the food that is left out. That’s not what a developed community of some age can rightly expect,” she said, adding that it isn’t fair to wild animals to discourage them from foraging for food on their own.
“I don’t believe you have a right to return that cat to my property just because that’s where it was trapped,” she said.
Walter Fenstermacher of the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Dover said the organization works with towns in Delaware to revise ordinances.
He said the preference is to allow controlled feeding so cats can be trapped, sterilized, vaccinated and safely returned. He asked that the Ocean View town ordinance not prevent feeding and that it include wording that trapping will be done humanely.
If cats are removed from a colony, it creates a vacuum and new cats will move in and procreate, he said, whereas a neutered feral cat returned to its former location keeps other, unneutered, cats out of its territory and can’t add new cats to the colony.
Councilman Bert Reynolds said some cats are damaging property, but Fenstermacher said property owners can buy deterrents. He offered to host an informational event in Ocean View.
Carmine Pilla of South Bethany said neighbors are having the same problems in South Bethany with feral cats. He asked Ocean View town officials to speak to South Bethany officials to figure out a way to educate the public.