Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck announced Tuesday, May 11, that “the Town’s efforts to add and improve upon communication options for our community, are all ready to launch!” After working for the better part of a year on the various initiatives along with other Town employees and consultants, all three improvements are now available.
Most notable, Houck said, is the new government access channel OVTV (Ocean View TV), which can be found by residents of Ocean View on Mediacom stations 78 and 818.
“OVTV allows residents, property owners and visitors of Ocean View to have easy access to information and important messages about our community,” said Houck, “and we are hoping our property owners make tuning into OVTV a daily habit that keeps them better informed, and aware of opportunities and initiatives; further, that owners who rent properties educate their renters to tune in as well.”
While Mediacom is currently the only cable TV provider in the town, any others that may serve the community in the future will also air the same government access programming as a requirement of any franchise agreement, Houck noted. Emergency situations, special events, meeting dates and more can be shared in an attractive and convenient way, she said of the new communication medium.
While Ocean View has had a website for some time, the updated site was designed to improve the ease of finding information our community needs, Houck said.
“We are hopeful that it is more intuitive and attractive than the past version.”
In addition, the Town’s domain has changed from .com to .gov, the more common domain type used by government agencies. The .gov domain has a higher level of controls and is typically something users feel more comfortable with to handle transactions or trust in the information being shared, Houck noted.
“The .gov helps confirm that you are reaching a government entity, something of greater importance now in this age where spamming and website fraud is more common.”
The community is also being advised that, with the .gov domain change, email address changes for all employees, except those in the Police Department, are necessary. Forwarding of emails will take place for a few months; however, simply exchanging the .com on existing Town email addresses to .gov will do the trick.
Mayor John Reddington expressed his “appreciation for the Town staff’s efforts to work together as a team to move these important improvements along.”
Ocean View will maintain its annual newsletter mailing to property owners, including tax billing and water-quality reporting.
“We have received good feedback from our newsletter mailing, and combining it with the requirement to mail the other two communications provides added value and efficiencies,” said Councilman Frank Twardzik.
For additional information, contact Houck at 201 Central Avenue or (302) 529-9797.