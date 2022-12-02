A private donor who has a granddaughter attending Lord Baltimore Elementary School has provided $40,000 toward funding a full-time Ocean View Police Department officer’s salary to have the officer as a school resource officer there this school year.
The Indian River School District (IRSD) Board of Education agreed this week to accept the school resource officer (SRO) as staff support at Lord Baltimore, with the Town of Ocean View picking up the full $75,658 annual salary tab, with Town funding supplemented by the donation.
Ocean View received the additional private funding resources for school safety to add to its original offer to pay about half of the salary for Sgt. Rhys Bradshaw to serve as SRO at the school. OVPD Chief Kenneth McLaughlin has agreed to the plan, with Constable Doug Messeck retained on the IRSD payroll.
“We feel it was the right thing to do,” said McLaughlin, of the full-funding package. “Over the past couple of years, our police presence has increased at the school, and to maintain at that level, this needs to be a full-time position.”
He went on to explain that there are about 625 people convening at Lord Baltimore on any given school day, and that warrants extra attention from his department.
“We have responsibility for every person in the Town of Ocean View, and the largest concentration of people is in that school,” explained McLaughlin. “We have to provide for them.”
After the initial plan fell apart earlier this school year, when Messeck was recalled to serve at another IRSD school in light of the SRO being assigned at Lord Baltimore, the board was called upon to reconsider the reassignment, and they did so at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 29.
IRSD Superintendent Jay F. Owens on Monday explained the change of heart and new direction, which he said will be a win-win for the IRSD public school and the Town of Ocean View.
“We ran into a snag with having a constable at the school as well as the SRO” serving at the same time, noted Owen. “The most recent proposal is that the Town of Ocean View has gotten funding to fund the entire amount of the SRO [salary], and so the only stipulation is that we keep the constable. [The SRO] would need to serve alongside the current constable.”
Owens said that the Ocean View SRO discussions with the Town and IRSD were revisited, and “I was contacted last month with a call from the town manager, Carol Houck, who wanted to revisit the plan. I recommend we move forward at this point.”
According to Ocean View Town Manager Carol S. Houck, “The funding source, that essentially replaces the funds the Town originally anticipated to receive from the Indian River School District for the student resource officer at Lord Baltimore, is a one-time donation to the Town from the grandparents of a current student, in the amount of $40,000.
“In addition, the IRSD has agreed to maintain and fund a constable position at Lord Baltimore that will work cooperatively with our SRO, allowing for increased presence, SRO engagement and programming,” said Houck.
“Going forward, it is expected that a fundraising effort will take place to maintain the SRO at the local school, while the IRSD maintains the constable position,” she said. “The balance of the cost to fund the officer’s position during this school year continues to be included in the Ocean View Police Department’s budget. When not serving as SRO, the officer will perform regular duties and assignments,” she noted.
“There will be no obstacle to raise that money” going forward, said McLaughlin, noting that the PTO helped raise more than $50,000 this year for the school’s track.
IRSD Board Member Donald G. Hattier said, “The Town of Ocean View is really stepping up. Chief McLaughlin has done an awful lot for us. Now they are willing to step up and fund 100 percent of the officer’s payroll.” He moved on Monday to accept the SRO proposal, which was approved unanimously.
Board President Rodney Layfield said, “We have been working through our constable program, and we do still have a few openings and will be addressing the needs to fill those positions.”
He agreed that the current constable at Lord Baltimore would remain in that position.
When the SRO was originally offered to the school district, the board had attempted to fill one of the open IRSD constable positions with Messeck, transferring the constable to a new school. Having proposed the SRO position as being in addition to the IRSD constable, McLaughlin then pulled Bradshaw back to regular OVPD duties.
“We appreciate the partnership with Ocean View and look forward to the opportunities that this addition will offer our school community,” said Lord Baltimore Principal Pam Webb.
Also on Monday, the IRSD board reported on school safety issues, including firearms training assistance that was provided to all constables last month through the Selbyville Police Department. Another lesson and live training exercise on “rapid response” was held at Millsboro Middle School, with roleplay for the constables.
“We completed the firearms training and rapid-response work last month,” reported Board Member Derek E. Cathall.