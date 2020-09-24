The fine for feeding or harboring non-domesticated dogs or feral cats in Ocean View was increased from $25 to $100 by the Ocean View Town Council at their Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting.
Council members voted unanimously to boost the fine, after a motion was made by Councilman Bruce White during the second reading of an ordinance to control the animals some neighbors complain use their yards as litter boxes and sleep in their cars.
At the Aug. 11 town council meeting, during discussion of the first reading the ordinance, resident Caitlin Fitzpatrick had called the cats destructive and said that, although the town ordinance includes language about them being trapped, neutered and vaccinated, then returned to the location where they were caught (known as T&R, for short), it would not solve her problem.
Councilman Frank Twardzik said there shouldn’t be more emphasis on a cat’s quality of life than a human’s and suggested the animals be “humanely euthanized” because a town ordinance won’t stop them from destroying property.
“The cat’s life really isn’t the same as a human’s life, so I’d like to see us eliminate them,” Twardzik said.
A representative from Cats Around Town, based in Ocean View, said the organization has been working in Lower Sussex County since 2008, and members are available to help solve the problem.
Mayor John Reddington thanked her and said town officials would be in touch with her. He also thanked Walter Fenstermacher of the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Dover, who said the preference is to allow controlled feeding so cats can be trapped, sterilized, vaccinated and safely returned.
But on Tuesday, during the meeting held on the Zoom platform, when Fenstermacher spoke again and asked if wording in the ordinance could include allowing feeding, to make it easier to trap them, Reddington said council members had discussed his suggestions but “did not want to be in the business of deciding which organizations should be involved in T&R or the Town certifying T&R organizations or identifying definitions for T&R.”
“I think at this time this is probably why it is not included in the modification to the ordinance,” Reddington said.
But, Fenstermacher told him, “Without the ability to feed, it’s going to make it next to impossible for those trying to do good and trying to reduce the population.”
Reddington said the council would take it under advisement before the next reading of the ordinance, but Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader reminded him that that was the second and final reading.
“OK. Thank you,” Reddington said.
Twardzik thanked Town Manager Carol Houck, Schrader, White and Reddington “for making a suggestion before we change this a gazillion times.”
“I think we’re doing to right thing. Our job is to improve the quality of life in our town for the town residents, not for stray cats. And I think this is a step in the right direction to eradicating stray cats,” Twardzik said.