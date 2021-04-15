Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin informed the town council this week that Officer Troy Bowden, who has been an officer at the police department six years, had resigned to accept a position as a state trooper with the Delaware State Police.
“I’m sorry to see him go,” the chief said as he presented his monthly report to the council at the Tuesday, April 13 meeting, adding that a police officer currently working in Georgetown has already been hired to replace Bowden. The new officer will begin work with the OVPD on May 3.
A second new officer has also been hired and will begin training at the police academy in Dover, McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin noted that April 11 to 17 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and praised Sussex County 911 dispatchers, whom he called “unsung heroes who are often unseen.”
He said the police department was delighted to receive the 2020 Gold Level Law Enforcement Agency award from the Lexipol Law Enforcement Advisory Council.
“We’re very happy to receive that award. It kind of helps keep us on track. We’re doing the right things, and we want to stay on track,” he said.
Town set to launch revamped website
Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck said the Town is getting close to launching its updated website and changing the domain from oceanviewde.com to oceanviewde.gov because “.gov” is the standard for state and local governments, and the public is more familiar with “.gov” sites for government. She said “.gov” sites are also better regulated.
The council had approved Houck’s request to change the domain during the February council meeting.
Blue Star Memorial sees support
Houck asked if there was council support for a Blue Star Memorial in town, and Mayor John Reddington said it’s a good idea, suggesting it be incorporated into one of the planned streetscapes.
Councilman Frank Twardzik also said he supported it, as did Tom Maly, noting that he is a veteran.
Blue Star Memorial Highways are tributes to armed forces that have defended the United States. The National Garden Clubs Inc. is the parent organization for Blue Star Memorial Highways.
Return to in-person meetings
Reddington said members of the Ocean View Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments will begin meeting in person again, following coronavirus restrictions, and suggested the town council also meet in person for the Tuesday, April 27, reorganizational meeting, when new councilman Donald Walsh will be sworn in.
Walsh will replace Councilman Bert Reynolds, who did not seek reelection.
Reddington said everyone on the 2021-2022 council and in the town administration has now been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Reynolds said he hasn’t yet received his vaccination but will try to schedule it.
Councilman Bruce White suggested in-person meetings be tried on a case-by-case basis.
Reddington suggested the council meet in person, at town hall, for the Tuesday, May 11, meeting, and that the public be able to view the meeting on the Zoom platform.
John West Park to get fitness stations
The council unanimously approved the purchase and installation of outdoor fitness stations along the walking trail at John West Park.
Houck recommended Liberty Parks & Playgrounds, based in Clayton, Del., be hired to complete the work.
The company has placed many play units at John West Park over the years, she said.
Some equipment will be on existing concrete slabs, and two more slabs will be created, she said.
Vestibule approved for administrative offices
The Town’s administrative offices, located at 201 Central Avenue, will get a vestibule, at the cost of $57,000, although it will only cost the Town $28,438, since grant money was received, Houck told the council.
White asked whether the vestibule will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations, and Houck said it will.
Speeding and cut-through traffic addressed
Planning & Zoning Director Ken Cimino, in response to complaints the Town has received since 2019, regarding speeding on Daisy and Woodland avenues, and cut-through traffic, suggested an all-ways stop at those two intersections.
“We would like to implement it and see what kind of feedback we get. The great thing about implementing these things is they can be reversed,” he said.