It was standing-room only at the Ocean View Town Council meeting this week, as about 25 residents attended to hear about a proposal to annex 29.75 acres of land at 142 Woodland Avenue into town limits, for the construction of a new 105-home residential community.
The request to build The Villas at Ocean View had been given a favorable recommendation by the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, whose members determined it conforms to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.
The matter went before the council on Tuesday, June 14, and council members heard comments during a public hearing on the first reading of the ordinance to annex. The second reading will be at the Tuesday, July 12, council meeting.
The land is owned by DRB Group, which is requesting that zoning be changed from AR1, agricultural, to R3, residential.
John Ciavarra, division president of DRB, told the council on Tuesday that his company wants to be part of Ocean View “due to its tremendous reputation for safety, cleanliness and beauty.” He said he believes the Town will support his efforts for a successful neighborhood for residents for years to come.
The homes will be quality structures situated in lush surroundings, with more open space than required, he said.
But opponents expressed concern, with a Mitchell Avenue resident saying he is in favor of the annexation if the 7 or 8 acres of forest on the property are preserved. He said residents who commented while the Town’s Comprehensive Plan was being written expressed concern about overdevelopment and density, and he asked council members to take that into consideration.
Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader, who conducted the public hearing, reminded him that the development can be built even if the land remains in unincorporated Sussex County and is not annexed.
A resident of The Reserves said he came to Ocean View because it is a small town, but now he’s worried about development overtaxing the infrastructure. He opposed rezoning to R3, saying, “It just doesn’t seem to fit. … It might screw things up.”
Other speakers said they were worried about traffic piled up at intersections and called for new traffic studies.
A woman who lives in The Reserves expressed concern about a business, such as a 7-Eleven, being built on the acreage near the new homes, and Schrader said that would not be permitted.
“Not even a Wawa,” he said.
“That’s good,” she said, asking whether residents would have their own mailboxes.
Ocean View Director of Planning & Zoning Ken Cimino said it is too early in the process to know, and she said she doesn’t have her own mailbox.
“That will be decided if the project moves forward,” Cimino told her.
Town Manager Carol Houck, in information she provided to the council, wrote that the property is currently located unincorporated Sussex County.
“Regardless of governing body, it will front toward Woodland Avenue, a Town-owned and maintained street. The only entrance and exit for the planned development will be on Woodland and in the Town,” she wrote, adding that the developer is interested in “access to the provision of town services.”
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, in a letter to the P&Z, wrote that he is confident the police department will be able to provide services to The Villas at Ocean View, if annexation is approved.