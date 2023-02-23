Outspoken resident Dick Jennison has filed to run for the Ocean View Town Council, representing District 3.
That seat is currently held by Councilman Tom Maly, who is not eligible to run for re-election because he has served two consecutive terms. The election is set for Saturday, April 8. The other seat available for election this year is the mayor’s seat. So far, only incumbent Mayor John Reddington has filed for election as mayor.
Jennison lives on Ogre Drive and has often questioned Reddington, members of the town council, Town Manager Carol Houck and Director of Planning, Zoning & Development Ken Cimino about alleged speeding on that road. He told the Coastal Point when he announced his candidacy that he and other Ogre Drive residents were sent letters telling them speed limit signs would be removed if they continued to question town officials.
“Speeding on that street is a huge problem. Ronald Reagan was one of my favorite presidents, and he was known for saying, ‘Trust, but verify.’ In this town, it’s ‘Distrust, then verify,’ because they lie. You have to doublecheck them,” Jennison said. “They have a radar speed sign on my street and they put a rubber hose — I call it a rubber hose — across to catch the traffic count and the speeds. They put that rubber hose that cuts across the street … but I had a man from the company the town hired tell me you never put it by the radar sign, because people will slow down when they see it and you won’t get accurate speeds.
“When I went to a town council meeting and asked the Town why they put it there, you could see Ken Cimino and Chief McLaughlin smirking across from each other. They sit across from one another. They can look at one another and you get the eyerolls,” said Jennison, who filed last week to run for town council.
Both McLaughlin and Cimino, reached by the Coastal Point, declined comment.
“It’s disheartening when you look at what I would call apathy within the ranks,” said Jennison, a Chicago native who moved to Ocean View seven years ago from Potomac, Md. He is retired as president and CEO of the non-profit Manufactured Housing Association in the Washington, D.C., area. He and his wife, Tracy, have a son, Alec, who lives in Annapolis.
“Many people on my block are so upset. I have attended many council meetings. I have been respectful and polite when I speak. I have never been asked to watch my language. I’m a professional and I respect the people up there, but when you keep going to the Town with same problem and they do nothing, it gets frustrating. Now the Town is threatening to pull our speed limit sign down. They want to control everything.
“They don’t want to do simple things like striping the road where I live. We have a narrow road. It’s only 19 feet wide. … The Town refused to stripe it and refused to put up signs that say the speed limit is strictly enforced. They are refusing to do minimal things to curtail speeding. … They won’t stripe the road. They told me they don’t have to.
“God forbid you should complain and do it in a polite, respectful manner. We just get shut down. They sent a four-page gaslighting letter to every resident on my block threatening to remove the speed sign if we continue to raise questions. They keep trying to trap us, saying, ‘You don’t represent the community.’ I don’t have to represent the community. This isn’t an HOA,” he said.
He also believes the council changed the time of monthly meetings from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m., even though 53 percent of residents wanted meetings to continue being held at 7 p.m.
“We need to take back this town back. The Town is acting more like a microcosm of the federal government, where the staff of the Town are really running the town. The town council doesn’t run the town. It is being directed by the staff. In a lot of cases, these are not elected officials running the town, because nobody ran against them and they were just moved into that position.
“It’s a little bit out of control,” he said.