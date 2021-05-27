The Ocean View Police Department will host a bicycle safety event on Friday, June 25, and give away lights, conduct safety inspections and provide literature for accident-free riding, especially during the busy summer season.
Planned for 6 to 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Taylor Bank on Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), it’s intended to remind bicyclists of the best ways to be careful, especially while riding in traffic.
“We’re trying to be proactive and prevent something from happening,” OVPD Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told the Coastal Point.
“Being struck by an automobile is the No. 1 threat to bicyclists. Typically, collisions occur when vehicles are turning from Atlantic Avenue onto side streets or parking lots. Heavy traffic shields bicyclists that are traveling in the bike lane from the turning cars,” he said, offering tips including:
• Ride focused, never ride distracted, and assume motorists can’t see you.
• Use a headlight, even during the day.
• Wear bright clothing, or a yellow or orange safety vest.
• Slow down so much that you’re able to stop if you have to.
• Wear a helmet. If a collision is unavoidable, a helmet can significantly reduce serious injury.
Officers on bikes will pedal along Atlantic Avenue this summer and the police department will use $5,200 in grant funds from the Office of Highway Safety and additional grant money from State Aid to Local Law Enforcement (SALLE) funding to pay for overtime associated with bicycle and pedestrian safety.
Helping the Town promote the effort is a logo featuring a smiling crab on the seat of a red bicycle and wearing a blue helmet, his six legs hanging down toward the pedals and one front claw on the handle.
The words “Bike Smart! Look out for traffic” are above his head, the Town seal is beside him, and the message “See & be seen. Arrive alive DE” is below.
This year, pedestrian and bicycle safety advertisements, printed in the Coastal Point and broadcast on radio stations, will alternate weekly from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The safety campaign is in partnership with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.
The logo of the crab on the bicycle, and the pedestrian safety drawing of a crab on a skateboard, won’t be on billboards, but Ocean View Planning & Zoning Director Ken Cimino said they will be printed on items such as water bottles and reusable grocery bags given away at Town-sponsored events.
Cimino said it’s important for pedestrians to remember to look both ways, even after the light changes, and when crossing the street and, as McLaughlin and Ocean View Town Councilman Bruce White said, bicyclists would be wise to assume drivers cannot see them.
“I’ve been biking for 60 years and regularly bike to council meetings, area stores and the beach,” White told the Coastal Point this week. “Ocean View continues to be creatively proactive in making our Town’s section of Atlantic Avenue and side roads as safe as possible for local and visiting bikers. There are more and more people here, especially in the summer months, and our goal is to have drivers, pedestrians and bikers share the roads responsibly and safely.”
Town Manager Carol Houck said that when Ocean View updated its Comprehensive Plan in 2019, “Our community engagement efforts resulted in a high level of support for improving our sidewalk infrastructure and bicycle facilities, among other things.”
“These amenities are core to a well-functioning town, and they most certainly will assist Ocean View in further developing its successful business corridor while also improving community engagement and character,” she said.
In Ocean View, the last bicycle death was on May 26, 2018, when 76-year-old Alfred L. Yergey III, an avid cyclist, died after being hit by a car while riding on Atlantic Avenue.
“It’s not feasible to provide training to the vacationers. Foreign workers already receive training, and the older and more serious bikers tend to be more responsible, so I would really like see more awareness among the drivers,” White had said at a past Ocean View Town Council meeting.
“Bicyclists have as much right to use public roads as motorists, and since 2011 it has been a Delaware state law for motorists to leave a buffer of at least 3 feet and exercise appropriate caution when passing bikers. On the widened Atlantic Avenue, it is almost always possible for motorists to comply with this law, and in my experience, a majority of them do,” White said.
“What it is is cars can’t see the bikes and the bikes can’t always see the cars,” McLaughlin had said at that same council meeting.
The solution would be for bicyclists to come to a complete stop at every intersection, including residential driveways and business entrances, and look for oncoming cars, “but that’s not likely to happen,” the chief said.
Delaware is the most dangerous state for biking fatalities, according to a May 12 article in U.S. News & World Report, followed by South Carolina and Florida, which has the most fatalities per capita. The safest states were reported as being Massachusetts, New York and Illinois.
Deaths are most likely in urban areas, with about 75 occurring there, compared to 25 percent in rural areas. Interestingly, fatalities were eight times higher for males than females, according to 2017 statistics, and alcohol was involved 37 percent of the time.