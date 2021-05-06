Work on fire hydrant upgrades is under way in Ocean View and should be completed by June.
Planned are installation of hydrant identification tags, replacement of some valves on various hydrants, repairs to certain hydrants including O-ring and housing replacement, repairs to certain hydrants for barrel extensions and gaskets, maintenance and exercising of hydrant valves, replacement of three meter-pit bases and other minor repairs, as needed, according to Town Manager Carol Houck.
“Cost to the town water utility for this maintenance work is $69,000. The water utility is a separately maintained fund. All operations and infrastructure maintenance and improvements are funded solely from water rates,” Houck explained.
“For this type of hydrant, valve work and painting is not done every year. This is work that was anticipated and that occurs as a system ages. To my knowledge, this is the first time we have had to address this level of maintenance on the hydrants, and it’s regular and customary at this time in the system’s life cycle. The work is proactive to keep the system running well and address regular wear-and-tear issues. Of course, issues are addressed as needed, as well,” she said.
Hydrants are flushed in late February or March each year, so that has already been done as a regular course of maintenance and not as part of the current hydrant upgrade project.
White Marsh Environmental Systems, the company that handles the Town’s water utility operations under a contractual relationship, will perform the work, Houck said.