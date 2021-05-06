During the upcoming year, the Ocean View Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, with special meetings and work sessions tentatively set for 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
The meeting schedule was finalized at the council’s reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, April 27.
Regular meeting dates in 2021 are May 11, June 8, July 13, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14, with no meeting in August.
In 2022, meeting dates are Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8 and April 12.
Tentative work session dates for the remainder of this year are May 25, June 22, July 27, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 23.
In 2022, work session dates are set for Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22 and April 26.