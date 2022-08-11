Keeping with the tradition of canceling their August meeting, when many council members are on vacation, the Ocean View Town Council did not meet this month. They will also gather earlier than usual when they convene next month.
Beginning with the Tuesday, Sept. 13, meeting, the time for the monthly council meeting will change from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The council made the decision at the Tuesday, July 12, meeting, after Town Manager Carol Houck told council members that a survey about the meeting time had been placed in the newsletter the Town sends to property owners, asking for opinions.
She said 3,100 newsletters were sent, but only 68 responses were received, with 52.9 of those responding saying they did not want the meeting time to change and 47.1 favoring the idea.
“We didn’t get much feedback, not a lot of responses,” Houck said, adding that the survey was also on the town’s website and government access channel, but was not in local newspapers because the matter was strictly for Ocean View property owners and the council did not want input from residents of other towns.
Replying to Councilman Stephen Cobb, Houck said that, on nights when there are meetings, some town employees work 12 hours or longer.
“Let’s give it a try, so we don’t have employees working 12, 13-hour days,” Cobb said, and the other council members agreed, nodding and saying, “Yes, let’s give it a try.”
Houck told the council that some town employees “are here from 7 a.m. until whatever it is.”
“Thankfully, we haven’t had meetings that go into the wee hours. I’ve had that experience at other places. It’s not a good idea to make decisions that late when people are tired,” Houck said.
Nearby towns have their council meetings at a variety of times, including morning, mid-afternoon and evening, she said.
“We are accustomed to night meetings. The ability for staff to attend a meeting earlier and not being out late is attractive, but I haven’t asked everybody. It is something other towns have done, meeting earlier,” Houck said.