As Ocean View Town Councilman Frank Twardzik’s second, three-year term nears conclusion, his wife of 46 years has filed for the seat, representing District 2.
If 71-year-old Colleen Twardzik wins, there will be a woman on the five-member town council for the first time in several years.
“It’s always nice to have a woman. It’s another point of view,” Colleen Twardzik said before filing on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Also filing this week was Darlene Boerlage of District 1, who is interested in running for the seat now held by Councilman Bruce White, who is not seeking reelection — but her eligibility was still being determined his week. She lived in Maryland before moving to Delaware nearly three years ago but didn’t obtain a Delaware driver’s license until January of 2022.
The Town requires that candidates live in the district they are running to represent, for at least one year prior to an election, and that is based on the Delaware driver’s license, although there are other ways to prove residency, Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader said this week, adding that a decision regarding Boerlage's status was pending.
Twardzik, who is required to resign from the Ocean View Board of Elections before filing to run for a council seat, told the Coastal Point this week that, if she is elected, she would like to “see the Town continue in the direction it’s going.”
“We live in a beautiful small town. I would like to see things continue. Things are going well now. We have our beautiful John West Park. They have more and more events there than ever. This past weekend was just beautiful for the Fire & Ice Festival. It was just so nice to be out in the nice warm temperatures.
“My husband and I got involved in politics locally to support the police years ago,” she said.
Her husband is a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper.
“This is the fourth year Ocean View has been named “the Safest Town in Delaware.” That is so exciting and one of the reasons we like this area. We feel safe living in Ocean View,” said Twardzik, a retired middle-school teacher who taught family and consumer science, and served as department head at her school, in the couple’s hometown of Middletown, Pa.
The Twardziks were campaign managers for state Rep. Ron Gray (R-38th) and have worked on campaigns for other candidates. She is a member of the Sussex County Republican Women’s Club.
Her husband said he has enjoyed being a council member and is pleased “the Town has done extremely well — not because of me, but because of my fellow council members and the two mayors I worked under.”
When he was elected, the mayor was Walter Curran, and it is currently John Reddington.
“I have enjoyed it so much. There was a lot of communication between council members. One thing we did is we talked to one another. None of us had an agenda. Whatever we do, we do for the best of the Town, not an individual or a group, but for the Town. I introduced the ordinance to have a 1 percent discount for people who paid property taxes early. According to our finance director, we have about 88 percent compliance of people that paid early to get that 1 percent. I looked at it as a way to give back to the residents a little bit,” he said.
Twardzik, 73, retired after 27 years as a state trooper, finishing his career as administrative officer for the Bureau of Professional Responsibility. He spent 19 years in Lancaster and Chester counties, then transferred to Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg.
He developed the state trooper allocation formula, dictating how troopers are dispersed, according to need and how manpower is allocated. The formula is now used statewide in Pennsylvania, he said, recalling changes he has seen during the years, including the pay scale. The year he started as state trooper, his annual salary was $6,100, he said.
White is not running for re-election so he and his wife, Barbara, can “free up our schedules as much as possible, so we can plan more getaways as travel becomes more normal in the near future,” he said.
“I’ve appreciated the experience of serving as the District 1 council member and working with Mayors Curran and Reddington and my council colleagues, who have been devoted to the welfare of Ocean View. It takes a village to run a town, and we are fortunate to have Town Manager [Carol] Houck and so many dedicated employees and volunteers to help serve the Town’s residents as capably as possible.
“With two of the four council seats open for the April election,” he said, “I hope there will be great interest among residents in running for office. Council members are civic-minded neighbors who have agreed to take a turn serving in this capacity, and the more of us who step up and offer our time and ideas the better,” White said.
White, who is hard-of-hearing, started working with deaf students 50 years ago in Massachusetts. He lived in Prince George’s County, Md., while working as an English professor at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., for 30 years.
His wife vacationed at the Delaware shore from childhood, and the couple decided to retire in Ocean View 20 years ago.
“Candidates for office bring their lived experiences to public service, and I certainly support seeing a diversity of backgrounds at every level of government.,” White said.
The deadline to file for the election is 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. The election will be on Saturday, April 9.
Candidates must be at least 18, United States citizens, residents of Ocean View for at least one year and residents of the district they are running to represent. Twice-yearly compensation, paid in April and October, is $604.52 for the mayor and $452.87 for each council member.
Those interested can call (302) 539-9797, ext. 101, for more information.