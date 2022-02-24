Darlene Boerlage, who filed earlier this month to run for the District 1 seat on the Ocean View Town Council, has been determined ineligible to run.
Ocean View Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader, who last week said a decision on the matter was pending, this week told the Coastal Point, “Ms. Boerlage was declared ineligible because her driver’s license was newly issued and did not prove more than one year of residency.”
“Her income taxes were filed by her jointly as a resident in Maryland during the required one-year period. If Delaware resident income taxes had been paid for the period, she would have qualified. She has not filed for 2021 as a Delaware resident, and it does not seem she will before the filing deadline,” Schrader said.
Ocean View’s town charter stipulates candidates must be at least 18, residents of the town for a year immediately preceding the date of election, registered to vote in Ocean View and residents of the council district for whose seat they are running, both when filing and during their full term of office.
Town Clark Donna Schwartz clarified that there is a difference in the definition of a property owner and that of a resident, because a resident can live in Ocean View whether or not they own the property they reside upon, while a property owner may or may not be a resident of the town.
A candidate’s driver’s license has an Ocean View address, allowing the candidate to register to vote in the state and in the town. Boerlage has owned property in the town for three years but has only been a resident since Jan. 21 of 2022. She registered to vote in state elections on the same day, and all her resident tax returns were filed in Maryland for the last three years, Schwartz said.
At mid-week, there was one candidate for each of the two open seats on the council, with 71-year-old Colleen Twardzik running for the District 2 seat that will be vacated by her husband, Frank. He has served two terms and can’t run again this year.
Stephen Cobb, 67, is running for the District 1 seat now held by Councilman Bruce White, who is not seeking election to a second three-year term.
Another candidate for District 1, Nicole Manthos, filed last week, then quickly withdrew her candidacy, saying she felt she wasn’t well-enough prepared now but that she plans to run in the future.
Twice-yearly compensation, paid in April and October, is $604.52 for mayor and $452.87 for each town council member. The deadline to file to run in the election is 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. The election will be on Saturday, April 9.
Those interested in more information can call (302) 539-9797, ext. 101.