Following more than an hour of discussion, and strong objections to the proposed 2-cent tax increase from two members of the town council and a few residents, the Ocean View Town Council this week approved the Town’s 2022-fiscal-year operating budget on a 3-2 vote.
Mayor John Reddington and Councilmen Frank Twardzik and Tom Maly voted in favor, and Councilmen Bert Reynolds and Bruce White were opposed when they voted at the Tuesday, April 13, council meeting. The Operating Budget is $4.9 million, and the Capital Expenditures Budget is $1.9 million.
“The vote was not easy. It was difficult for every member of the town council. … It’s never a good time to increase taxes,” Reddington said, assuring residents that everyone’s comments were taken into consideration.
“We did try to minimize the amount of the tax increase, and we did try to do a bare-bones budget. It’s not like we are trying to do anything extravagant,” the mayor said.
Also on a 3-2 vote, the council approved the Capital Expenditures Budget. Reynolds and White were again opposed.
“These are far from normal times we’re living in,” White had told the Coastal Point before the meeting.
“As I said in February, I am sympathetic to the plight of any Ocean View residents financially impacted by the pandemic, and oppose a tax increase of 8 percent.”
The 2-cent (per $100 of assessed property value) increase will total about $60 per year for the average homeowner, Reddington said.
But Reynolds said he believes the Town can “do something different.”
“We are in the middle of a pandemic and, of course, four years ago, the Town implemented a 50-percent tax increase. The people I have talked to are sitting there, just shaking their heads, like, ‘Are you kidding me? They raised the taxes 50 percent, and now they are raising taxes again four years later, during a pandemic?’ Ocean View came through the pandemic fine, but that doesn’t mean all the residents did.
“We have a great deal of retirees here. From what I understand, none of their income was affected. That’s a great benefit, but we can’t concentrate and think Ocean View is just retirees,” he said, adding that he and his wife both work full-time.
“People were hurt by this. The fact of the matter is, it was shown that we could have done things with the budget not to raise taxes. One bucket of money was put aside for emerging projects. Being forward-looking you also have to look at the present. Right now, the present is we are in a pandemic. We have people who are hurting. Yes, we have to look toward the future, but we have to look at Ocean View and continue to make it a beacon of good, which it is.
“A very well-run community,” he said of the Town, “but we could have postponed emerging projects for a year. The money set aside for that doesn’t quite cover the deficit, but it would have covered the majority of it, and we could have found the money to cover the rest.”
He said some Ocean View residents have called and e-mailed him or talked to him in person, saying they disagree with the increase.
“I live in District 4, and District 4 has two of the larger communities, Fairway Village and Bear Trap. I’ll be out with my dogs, and people will say, ‘Am I hearing this right?’ The stuff in the Emerging Projects [section of the budget] is good stuff, just the timing is wrong,” Reynolds said.
Twardzik, though, said the increase is in conjunction with the town manager and the finance director “enthusiastically discussing all aspects of the 2022 budget over several workshops.”
“Votes were cast by council members for tentative proposals regarding various aspects. Those that made it to the final draft received unanimous consent from all five council members. The town manager and town finance director did an outstanding job of assembling the final draft of the 2022 budget with only a 2-cent per-assessment-unit increase. For a house assessed at $350,000, that would translate to $60 per year or $5 per month,” he told the Coastal Point. (Notably, property values in the area generally lag far behind appraised values.)
Twardzik, too, said he has talked to town residents, and he said they are “very satisfied with the direction of the Town and the decisions of the management team.”
“Ocean View has grown into a warm, vibrant community — not just a place to hang your towel after a day on the beach. My job is to make decisions that are best for Ocean View. Almost no one likes a tax increase, no matter how small, but it is the best decision to keep Ocean View moving forward and financially sound,” he said.
Opponents argue now is not the time to raise taxes
During the council meeting this week, Twardzik said the 50 percent tax increase two years ago was necessary because prior councils were supplementing budgets with transfer tax money. A shift away from reliance on transfer tax revenue has been common in local towns in recent years, leading a number of them to increase their property tax rates.
Disagreeing with Twardzik, Reynolds said this is “not the time to raise taxes.”
“I can’t express it enough. This is not a good idea to do right now,” he said.
Sussex County will reassess properties in a few years. The area recently had a tax increase for school district costs, the Town will raise the town tax, and in the future taxes will increase again because of additional reassessments, he asserted.
“Given all this, we will be in a perpetual situation where residents will have tax after tax after tax. It’s going to be a continual process here in the near future,” Reynolds said.
Town Manager Carol Houck read letters from two Ocean View residents, both opposed to the tax increase.
One wrote that many people are struggling due to the coronavirus and suggested town officials are inconsiderate, especially since the Town is still receiving transfer taxes. She said the Town significantly raised taxes two years ago and will receive stimulus money from the federal government.
“Shame on Ocean View,” she admonished.
Another resident called the tax increase “wrong” because of the 50 percent hike two years ago, but also because many residents are retired and their incomes do not increase. She asked that the budget be balanced in other ways, including having the Ocean View Police Department stop providing assistance to nearby areas unless they charge for those services.
Houck said she had replied to both residents, urging them to read information on the Town’s website and minutes from past meetings regarding council discussions, as well as initiatives in the Comprehensive Plan.
She assured the residents that the Town is not stockpiling money, and cautioned that transfer tax revenue is expected to decline and cannot be counted upon to pay for unforeseen emergencies.
Opponents also question recent, future projects
During the meeting, held via the Zoom videoconference platform, Ocean View resident Bill Johnson, attending with his wife, Maria, pointed out that the exterior of the Town’s administrative office building had been improved.
“You see things that could be put on hold when people are upset with paying a tax. It’s a perception issue. When people see those types of things happening to the police building, other things happening in the township, and then they are told they have to pay more taxes…” he said.
Resident Robert Schuman said those who live in Ocean View “have been hit several times in the past several years, including that 50-percent increase.”
“Now the administration building is being upgraded and the Town is buying new police cars. Some of these things, they don’t have to be done immediately. … For certain families, this is not a big thing, but for other families, it is, right now. I don’t understand why it couldn’t be put off for a certain period of time,” Schuman said.
“You see it in the paper about the Ocean View Police Department — this is the safest city, we have the lowest crime rates. So what is the rush that we need new police officers, that we need new police cars? … Why can’t it be just a little bit later?” he asked.
Houck said work on the administrative building could not be postponed and that hiring new police officers was done in phases. One of the two new hires is replacing an officer who has taken a position with the Delaware State Police.
Resident Liz Reynolds said the Town and its residents are “in the worst situation our entire world has ever seen.”
“There are things we can put on hold and do it little by little. … There have been comments that people got a stimulus. Our family did not get a stimulus. Some families did not. Some families don’t have any income at all,” she said.
Houck said town officials are counting on money they know will come in every year and that money is from tax dollars, not transfer tax money. Houck said the Town budgets carefully and conservatively.
“We’re still going to have the transfer tax. Yes, it’s going to decline, but is it going to decline at such a rate that we have to raise taxes this year?” Liz Reynolds asked.
Transfer tax revenues are lagging compared to last year, Houck said.
“Our job is to forecast, to enable us to be able to accomplish the things we wanted to, that we discussed,” the town manager said.
At a town council work session on Feb. 9, Houck recommended the tax increase, saying it is necessary to balance the budget “with all we hope to achieve in FY22, and taking into consideration all of our forecasted efforts for revenues.”
Reddington, at that work session, called the increase “very reasonable.”
Houck recommended rental license fees increase from $75 to $150, and said the higher cost would be “well in line with our surrounding towns and puts us around the middle.”
The budget includes a 3.3 percent wage hike — including a cost-of-living and merit increase for all but three staff members — and excludes Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin and Houck.
At that work session, Houck said there is a decline expected in new construction permits as the town gets closer to being built out. There were 106 new permits last year and 58 so far this year. Only 38 are expected next year.
Fees also include an impact fee of $1,936, of which $1,436 goes to the General Fund to help support Ocean View Police Department operations, Houck said. The remaining $500 will go to the Emergency Services Fund that the Millville Volunteer Fire Company receives.
Reassessments due in the 2023 fiscal year will add $90,000 to the annual assessment cost to the Town, which is usually $50,000 in a regular year.
The budget includes the addition of one police officer and the part-time Public Works position becoming full-time.
The Emerging Project Fund is new and will pay for upcoming projects and initiatives that evolved out of need or that have been identified following the Comprehensive Plan update.
“Seed funding for seven currently-known emerging projects earmarked at $166,970 has been identified from undesignated funds left in our former transfer-tax money-market account,” Houck wrote in the budget.
“Available funds from this source to seed an Emerging Projects Fund total $369,188. For awareness, this is the account that transfer tax revenue was held in prior to FY2019, which remains available.”
Concerning the Town paying $15,000 toward the cost of the Ocean View Historical Society’s new sidewalk, Houck said her recommendation to fund 50 percent of the cost was previously denied, so now she is recommending $15,000 instead.
She said the estimate for the sidewalk cost is $43,000 and that the sidewalks will match existing walkways in John West Park, connect to Central Avenue and coordinate with the park design.
Houck also said bocce courts are being designed for the town’s John West Park that will be easily accessible for those involved in Special Olympics — even for those in wheelchairs.
In the message to the town council that Houck wrote in the budget, she said the quality of life Ocean View offers, “with all the key elements of a nice place to live, work and retire, are now ever more important to our future.”
“Doing the work of our Comprehensive Plan by focusing on its recommendations is now of utmost importance.”