Ocean View Town Council candidate Dick Jennison — who complained about meet-the-candidates forum rules until the Town scheduled a special meeting on the issue, then did not attend the forum and withdrew from the race — cost the Town more than $5,900 and made what the mayor called “reckless and misleading” comments about the Town and its employees.
“He has never produced factual information regarding statements” he made to the Coastal Point or radio station WGMD-FM, Ocean View Mayor John Reddington said during the Tuesday, April 11, council meeting.
After Jennison filed for office, he told the Coastal Point he had received a threatening letter after raising concerns about speeding on his street, Ogre Drive.
“God forbid you should complain and do it in a polite, respectful manner. We just get shut down. They sent a four-page gaslighting letter to every resident on my block, threatening to remove the speed sign if we continue to raise questions. They keep trying to trap us saying, ‘You don’t represent the community.’ I don’t have to represent the community. This isn’t an HOA,” Jennison told the Coastal Point at the time.
“We need to take back this town back. The town is acting more like a microcosm of the federal government, where the staff of the town are really running the town. The town council doesn’t run the town. It is being directed by the staff. In a lot of cases, these are not elected officials running the town, because nobody ran against them and they were just moved into that position. It’s a little bit out of control,” he said.
Jennison said when he speaks at town council meetings, “You could see [Planning, Zoning & Development Director] Ken Cimino and [Police] Chief [Ken] McLaughlin smirking across from each other.”
“They sit across from one another. They can look at one another and you get the eye-rolls,” Jennison said.
“Those comments were stunning to me, and I’m glad you are addressing them,” Councilman Stephen Cobb told Reddington.
Cobb asked Town Manager Carol Houck how much the Town had spent, and she explained the cost was to hire special counsel from Northern Delaware to attend the meeting concerning the meet-the-candidates forum, plus the fee paid to Board of Elections members and the cost to send Jennison documents he requested by Federal Express.
Cobb said every department head could “find a fruitful way to spend $5,900” if they had it, and he repeatedly asked town officials at the meeting, including McLaughlin and Houck, if they could use an addition $5,900.
Cobb called Jennison’s statements “reckless” and told Reddington he appreciated his response.
“I felt very, very bad for the town employees for several weeks, working under those conditions. We as a council wholeheartedly support town employees. They have been a model of excellence with the utmost integrity and morality,” Cobb said, adding that he is looking forward to working with Reddington, the council and community.
Reddington said all of Jennison’s concerns “have been taken to the attention of the town” and addressed.
Town officials strive to serve residents while maintaining the highest ethical standards, he said, adding that he is proud of the staff and felt compelled to defend everyone who works for the town.
“As mayor I can speak for the rest of the town council, and we look forward to working on initiatives for the best interest of the town,” the mayor said.
“I’m glad it’s over and we will move forward,” Cobb said.