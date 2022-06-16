Ocean View Town Councilman Stephen Cobb asked Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin if police are prepared in case of a shooting at a local school, as has occurred in other areas of the country.
“Do you have the manpower and equipment if something happened?” Cobb asked during the Tuesday, June 14, town council meeting.
“That’s a tough question,” McLaughlin replied.
There is no SWAT team in the area, so local police would respond, “And the issue for us would be manpower,” McLaughlin said.
Cobb said he’d like to see a full-time school resource officer (SRO) at Lord Baltimore Elementary School “in case something god-awful were to happen.”
McLaughlin said he can explore grant opportunities to fund that position, if the council wants to pursue creating it. Mayor John Reddington asked whether the school district would provide funding and McLaughlin said, yes, it will, for an SRO.
Councilman Tom Maly asked whether there is an armed constable at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, and McLaughlin said there is, but if he is off, or out due to illness, an Ocean View Police Department officer fills in. He said an SRO would be a trained police officer who would wear a vest and carry a radio “and when we’re talking critical incidents, time is a big factor.”
Schrader retiring
Ocean View Mayor John Reddington, during June 14 meeting, announced that Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader plans to retire, effective July 31.
Schrader did not comment but listened quietly as Reddington read his letter announcing his retirement and thanked him. He said Schrader has worked for Ocean View for 27 years.
The mayor suggested an attorney from the same law firm, Morris James in Georgetown, be named as the new town solicitor.
Schrader has been an attorney in Delaware since 1973. He earned a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University in 1969 and a juris doctorate in 1972, also from West Virginia University. He is past president of the Delaware State Bar Association and represents several municipalities and towns in Delaware.
Information about possible meeting time change sent to residents
Ocean View residents have been sent information about possibly changing the time of monthly council meetings from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Town officials will accept comments through the end of the month before making a decision about any change, Houck told the council.
Council approves extending access system at town hall
The council approved expanding the Town’s access-control system to town hall, at 32 West Avenue, at a cost of $29,325.
Houck explained that employees use card access at the town administration building on Central Avenue, and it is controlled by a server maintained by police-department personnel. She recommended extending that system to town hall.
The Town received a grant from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency for $27,200 to cover the expansion project, but since then, the cost has increased. Houck said a request has been submitted to DEMA for the additional funding, but even if it is not approved, there is funding in the Town’s budget to cover it, she said.
The council unanimously approved the expansion.
Chicken Festival a success
The Coastal Towns Chicken Festival on May 22 was successful, Houck told the council.
It hasn’t been decided if it will become an annual event, and the amount raised hasn’t yet been announced, she said.
Hosted by the Ocean View Historical Society, the event featured platters of fried or smoked chicken, music, displays and exhibits, a “white elephant” table with items for sale, Biddy Parade for children and face-painting.
Blue Star Memorial dedicated
Ocean View’s Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker was celebrated during a ceremony on May 23 and is an important addition to the town, Houck told the council.
Salt Air Gardeners, the Town of Ocean View and VFW Post No. 7234 dedicated the memorial at Woodland and Atlantic Avenues. A plaque, affixed to a boulder that is 2 feet wide and more than 2 feet high, was unveiled. On the plaque are the words “Blue Star Memorial By-Way. A tribute to the Armed Forces of America. Salt Air Gardeners. Town of Ocean View. VFW 7234. National Garden Clubs, Inc.”
The memorial also has a textured walkway, flagpole with lights and bench, and the area is landscaped.
Blue Star Memorials honor men and women who served in the United States armed forces. They began in 1944, when the New Jersey Council for Garden Clubs planted 8,000 dogwood trees as a living memorial to the veterans of World War II.
Police department participates in drug take-back
McLaughlin, while presenting his monthly report to the council, announced that 267 pounds of unwanted or expired medications were collected during a drug take-back event in April. It was turned over to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
McLaughlin also reported that the police department has been awarded grants of $7,575 and $5,500, and the money will be used for first-aid training and equipment.
Asked about the continuing problem of speeding in Ocean View, McLaughlin told the council the police department regularly collects data, has a new speed trailer and has erected four speed-limit signs at Bear Trap recently. Four more signs have been ordered, he said.