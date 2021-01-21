A fitness area at John West Park in Ocean View, with equipment spread throughout the expanse, is expected to be in place by the end of summer.
“We’re considering adding eight pieces of outdoor exercise equipment to our walking trail. They will replace the rarely used picnic tables along the trail, which will be repurposed,” Town Manager Carol Houck said.
“Our goal is to provide increased opportunity for fitness to our community in an atmosphere that they are already comfortable with. Our active but aging population, as determined from our Comprehensive Plan update, could benefit from this addition,” she said.
The matter was on the Ocean View Town Council meeting agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 12, but was removed until more research is done into what type of equipment is compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
“We want to assure the equipment we are looking at is compliant with the ADA,” Ocean View Mayor John Reddington said this week.
“It will be throughout the park, with stations you can run or walk to. The equipment we are looking at has moving parts to it. It’s more than just stationary bars and steps,” the mayor said.
Reddington said he didn’t know the cost, but the fitness station would have to be approved by the town council during discussions about the 2022-fiscal-year budget.
Reddington said it will likely be discussed at the Feb. 9 town council meeting.