Cops & Goblins, Ocean View’s popular Halloween event, and the second annual Old Town Holiday Market & Tree Lighting have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus, but a socially-distanced tree-lighting ceremony will be planned.
“I think we can do that. It probably can be done with no Santa Claus. Certainly no sitting on Santa’s lap at this point in time,” Town Manager Carol Houck said during the Tuesday, Aug. 11, Ocean View Town Council meeting, after recommending the cancelations and saying the decision saddened her.
Mayor John Reddington and members of the council said they liked the idea of a modified tree-lighting and told Houck to plan it. Reddington said it is more than three months away, so there is time to cancel if the coronavirus pandemic gets worse.
Planning had already begun for both Cops & Goblins and the Old Town Holiday Market & Tree Lighting, but those efforts will benefit next year’s celebrations, Houck said.
“The decision to cancel Cops & Goblins was not easy,” Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told the Coastal Point after Tuesday’s council meeting.
“The community really loves the event, and COVID has denied the kids from participating in many activities. Unfortunately, the large crowds would have made social distancing impossible. Proper sanitation of rides and play equipment could not be done. While we are sad that the event is canceled, we look forward to a bigger and better event in 2021,” he said.
The fifth annual Cops & Goblins was on Oct. 26 last year, with masquerading and trick-or-treating in the park. One of the hallmarks of the event is an emphasis on community policing, an initiative the chief praised last year as being “effective in reducing crime and building trust in police.”
“Subsequently, our officers are expected to be proactive and creative, not only in addressing, but in preventing, crime. The success of community policing depends on the ability of individual officers to interact and build positive relationships with all members of the community,” he said.
Last year’s holiday market, held on Saturday, Nov. 30, featured vendors including Parsons Farms, Inland Bays Garden Center, a local coffee roasting company and Boy Scout Troop 281 selling Christmas trees and roasted hotdogs as a fundraiser.
Hot beverages, including cider and coffee, as well as pretzels, roasted chestnuts and cookies, were available. Bonkey’s Ice Cream and Ocean View Deli & Restaurant sold desserts. There were train rides through the adorned park. At 5 p.m., an oversized switch was flipped to light the tree, followed by the arrival of Santa and photo opportunities on the festooned porch of town hall.