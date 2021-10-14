The Town of Ocean View is buying property across the street from John West Park to use for parking.
A garage on the property will be removed and the lot, purchased for $295,000 and at the corner of West Avenue and Osprey Lane, will become the location for overflow parking when events are planned at the park, Town Manager Carol Houck told the Town Council at the Tuesday, Oct. 12, meeting.
A purchase agreement was finalized on Oct. 2.
“New improvements like the exercise stations installed this summer, bocce ball courts that will serve as the home court for the Special Olympics Delaware team and interest in adding pickle ball courts increases the need for additional parking facilities,” Houck wrote in a news release announcing the purchase.
The Town’s Community Center, which is surrounded by John West Park, hosts the University of Delaware’s Lifelong Learning Programs and serves as the South Coastal Village Volunteers headquarters.
“The Town has identified existing Emerging Projects funding for this purchase and the community should expect the property to be improved during a future budget cycle using available Capital Infrastructure Project Trust funds,” she said.
In the press release, she quoted Mayor John Reddington as saying the town owes its residents and visitors adequate parking.
Cops & Goblins on schedule
After being canceled last year because of coronavirus restrictions, the popular Cops & Goblins Halloween celebration will return to John West Park this year, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
“Getting ready for Cops & Goblins, it seems like we take two steps forward and one step back,” Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told the Town Council.
“The vendor that supplies carnival rides contacted me and said he has no staff to run the rides, so I’ve been working to find replacements. We only have only two weeks and we have to do what we can to try to bring carnival rides. Otherwise, it is going well and will be a good event,” he said.
The town has received positive feedback from the community and residents appear eager to participate, he said.
“Pray for good weather — and pray for carnival rides,” McLaughlin said to laughter.
Police ticket speeders
The Ocean View Police Department has been inundated with reports of speeding in town, Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told the Town Council.
During the past month, there has been high-visibility enforcement and police issued 91 speeding tickets. “We are aware if of the problem and we’re trying to do our best,” the chief said.
Officers commended
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin commended officers for an investigation that led to the arrest of a man who was charged with raping a 19-year-old woman in her Ocean View home.
“The officers put a tremendous amount of time into the investigation and arrest,” he said, adding the defendant is in jail awaiting trial.
Town to be decorated for holidays
The holiday Trail of Lights that proved popular in Ocean View last year will return this year, with more decorations and pole lights, Town Manager Carol Houck told Council members.
The Old Town Holiday Market and Tree Lighting is scheduled for Nov 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. In case of rain, it will be the next day.
Houck also announced the town’s Administration Building on Central Avenue is lit pink in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Different colors of lights are available to mark various events, she said.
“Hopefully everybody likes that. It will be part of our holiday decorations at 201 Central Avenue as well as wreaths and garland and a couple of other items,” Houck said.
Fall concerts a success
The town’s fall concerts were attended and the event successful, Houck told the Council.
“We were blessed with the most beautiful weather every night, so we were so fortunate. We got a lot of very good response from the crowds and attendance was over 250 every night that we had concerts,” she said.
Houck also announced Fire and Ice festival will be Jan. 29 and 30 and the Chicken Festival will be on Saturday, May 21.
Raising money for the Blue Star Memorial
Houck said a fundraiser concert to raise money to is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 at 36328 Old Mill Road in Ocean View.
In case of rain, it will be the next day.
At the July Town Council meeting, Houck told the Council Salt Air Gardeners were interested in placing a Blue Star Memorial in Ocean View and that she was working with them to find a prominent spot, possibly at Woodland and Atlantic avenues.