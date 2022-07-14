For the second consecutive month, it was standing-room only at the Ocean View Town Council meeting, with residents attending to comment on, and hear the council’s decision about, a request to annex 29.75 acres of land at 142 Woodland Avenue into town limits, for the construction of a new 105-home residential community, the Villas at Ocean View.
After reading the favorable recommendation from the Planning & Zoning Commission, whose members said the request conforms with the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, and hearing a few comments from citizens, the council this week unanimously approved the ordinance, on second reading.
The plan is to build townhomes on the acreage, with the cost ranging from $475,000 to $600,000. DRB Group owns the land, which has been rezoned from AR1, agricultural, to R3, residential.
Before the vote, Ocean View Mayor John Reddington said the developer has promised an attractive development.
During the public hearing, an Ocean View man asked whether all traffic from the new development will use Woodland Avenue, and Director of Planning & Zoning Ken Cimino said it will. The man asked whether some traffic could be routed to a nearby street, but Cimino said, “No. I don’t anticipate that.”
Ocean View resident Chris Bason spoke in favor of the annexation but, as he did last month, asked that the large forested areas nearby be preserved.
“Conserving the whole contiguous block is important,” he told council members.
Speaking most passionately about conservation was Michael Emrick, who made an appeal to save wildlife habitats.
“Build all the townhouses you want. That’s progress. Stack them on top of each other, but leave the woods alone,” Emrick pleaded, saying deer and wild turkeys live in the woods.
“Where are these animals going? They’re looking for food. Where are they supposed to go? I’m concerned about that. … Why the woods? We’ve got to stop cutting woods down. It’s money, money, money. Let’s not cut every tree down in Ocean View,” he said.
Reddington told him the public hearing was for the annexation and that Emrick’s concerns could be addressed later.
“I know, but does annexation mean you have to have townhouses?” Emrick asked.
“We have to establish zoning,” said attorney Veronica Faust, who was substituting for vacationing Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader — who is retiring this month and who will be replaced by Faust.
At the June council meeting, John Ciavarra, division president of DRB, has told the council his company wanted to be part of Ocean View “due to its tremendous reputation for safety, cleanliness and beauty,” and said he believed the Town would support his efforts for a successful neighborhood for residents for years to come.
Homes will be quality structures situated in lush surroundings, with more open space than required, he said.
At the June council meeting, during the public hearing before the first reading of the ordinance, opponents expressed concern.
A resident of The Reserves community said he came to Ocean View because it is a small town, but now he’s worried about development overtaxing the infrastructure. He said he opposed rezoning the property to R3. “It just doesn’t seem to fit. … It might screw things up.”
Town Manager Carol Houck, in information she provided to the council, wrote that the property is currently located in unincorporated Sussex County, but whether Sussex County officials or Ocean View officials govern it, “It will front toward Woodland Avenue, a Town-owned and -maintained street.”
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, in a letter to the P&Z, wrote that he is confident the police department will be able to provide services to the Villas at Ocean View, if annexation is approved.