The town of Ocean View is only about 1 square mile, but despite its size, it is popular and vibrant, with seasonal and holiday events that draw thousands from around the region — and a bright future.
Incorporated on April 13, 1889, and formerly known as Hall’s Store, it is home to about 2,140 people as of 2018, and the population is expected to reach 3,206 by 2030, by when it will likely be fully built out.
“Our large residential planned communities are going to be finishing up,” Ocean View Mayor John Reddington said. “Most of the homes are going to be constructed this year, with the exception of Stingray Harbor. That’s a new community that just started. It will be two years or so building that.
“There are no large tracks of land left here in Ocean View,” the mayor said. “There are smaller parcels of land where you could build eight houses or so, a small community. There are lots of infill lots, and there are lots in communities people bought and are selling them off. That means there is less transfer tax coming in to the Town.
That could have severely hurt the Town financially if elected officials hadn’t taken decided a couple of years ago not to allow the Town to be dependent on transfer tax.
“In the town’s heyday, when millions of dollars were coming in, in transfer tax, it was used for everyday expenses and not thinking about having to increase taxes. There were four or five tax increases in this town. Now we aren’t dependent on it, and that 50 percent tax increase from three years ago was able to balance the budget,” Reddington said.
In Delaware, transfer taxes are assessed at 4 percent of the sales price, paid when properties are sold, and split at 2.5 percent to the State and 1.5 percent to the municipality. The amount of transfer tax that the Town receives each year is decreasing, the mayor said. It used to be $1.5 to $2 million per year but is now in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Within three years, we went from millions to hundreds of thousands,” Reddington said, adding that buildout shouldn’t have an adverse impact on the Town.
“If anything, it would help us try to accomplish the goals that were set in the comprehensive plan, as it relates to walking around town, communications, transportation issues, sidewalks. All of that will be taken care of under General Funds,” Reddington explained.
“The key for us is our proximity to the beach,” Town Manager Carol Houck noted.
Once buildout occurs and the Town doesn’t have as much new construction as in past years, festivities such as the popular Halloween celebration Cops & Goblins and outdoor movies in inviting John West Park will be even more important.
“We aren’t right on the coast, so there is more focus on community here in Ocean View. We’ve been upping our game as far as events in the community, focusing on walkability and bikeability, putting in sidewalks — things that will distinguish us from some of our coastal towns. The key is making decisions regarding our services and the initiatives we take on to maintain our property values,” she said.
“For the first time in this past year, our resales got over 50 percent of total sales,” Houck said.
“That is going in the direction we are hoping to go. As new construction goes down, resale and attractability is going to go up. That is the goal, why we are spending the time and money to offer community events and engaging with the Historical Society, South Coastal Village Volunteers and our local Scout groups,” she said.
“It’s important we present ourselves professionally and think outside the box. Even if someone is renting or visiting from other towns, if they like what they see, they might think about purchasing a home here,” she said.
“Growth will absolutely continue to impact our public safety, so how will we responsibly provide that in the future? I don’t know, but I believe, personally, we need to start collaborating with our neighboring communities and towns, and pulling our resources together to have a unified, area-wide response to public safety,” said Ocean View Police Department Chief Ken McLaughlin.
“We’re in a unique situation down here, because taxpayers can only afford so much. If the town is built out, that means revenues will get capped at some time. There could be a demand for an increase in services. Certainly, that will be something the Town is going to have to juggle in the future.
“At the same time, assuring the appropriate public safety services are available — it’s not just the police department. When we talk about public safety, it includes the fire department as well. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company has 15 paid people, full-time, with salaries and retirement, and they protect Ocean View plus a large chunk of the unincorporated areas,” he said.
Despite buildout, Houck said she was confident that the quality of life in Ocean View — where the average cost of a house is $375,000 — won’t suffer. In fact, town officials, taking cues from the updated comprehensive plan, are considering ways to advance it.
“We have to understand what our new normal is going to be. This year and next year, we are going to figure that out. We don’t see our town employee staffing going down or anywhere else than where it is right now. I don’t see that happening.
“We are looking at the possibility of offering camps during the summer in years ahead, things that are opportunities for people who live in the community and things they can count on. We are expanding offerings in John West Park. We hope to be home port for the Special Olympics bocce team. A design is under way for that, with help from other partners,” Houck said about the game, whose objective is to roll heavy balls as close as possible to a small target ball.
Once in place, those involved in Special Olympics will have a place to play bocce, as will the public.
This summer, outdoor movies are expected to return to John West Park, as well as fall concerts and Cops & Goblins, although Houck said she is being cautiously optimistic by not planning spring events or finalizing fall activities — at least not yet.
“We want to be well-rounded. We are hearing a lot about pickleball. Last year the council approved me to research bringing reuse-and-recycling into the tax base. I am working on that right now. This would be budget-relevant, so it won’t be finalized as to which way it is going until this time next year, but it eliminates large trucks running over our roadways every day, as opposed to a more streamlined approach,” she said.
For its size, the town gets strong support from the mayor and town council to “try to be problem-solvers,” she said.
They work closely with McLaughlin, who is committed to providing service not only to residents, but to those who visit Ocean View, to non-residents attending school in town and to members of the business community, such as doctors and office staff, who live elsewhere but work in town.
“Build-out is not a problem unique to Ocean View,” McLaughlin said. “If you look at Bethany Beach, they have been built out for years. South Bethany, Fenwick Island. We are kind of playing catch-up,” he said, predicting that after build-out, older homes will be sold and rebuilt.
“What you saw in Bethany Beach and South Bethany, where there were older beach cottages — there used to be a boatload of them in Bethany Beach, but people tore them down and built seven-bedroom houses,” he said.
McLaughlin said he also expects to see continued commercial growth.
The Ocean View Police Department is now authorized to have 13 full-time officers, but he said he couldn’t predict how many more might be hired if the population reaches more than 3,000, because it depends on the case load and wishes of the residents.
“The community wants community policing right now, and the police department is a reflection of the wants and needs of the community — community policing in the programs we do in schools, in churches, all kinds of things, and it all takes time. Right now, the community values that type of thing, but in the future they might not want as much community policing,” he said.
To maintain the quality-of-life Ocean View residents savor, town officials are working on what Planning & Zoning Director Ken Cimino called “traffic measures,” such as slowing speeding drivers and addressing the drivers who try to avoid traffic signals on Route 26 by turning here and there to get around them and speeding down side streets.
There are plans to increase mobility. Cimino recently met with a consulting staff to discuss it, “to see if there are potential signal-timing tweaks that we could suggest to DelDOT for Route 26 and Central Avenue, and 26 and West Avenue. People walk down that road in the dark, and it can be dangerous.
“We’re already working on adding sidewalks. In the first phase, we will start design for the area from Route 26 to John West Park. Construction is set to begin in September, to Woodland Avenue, and from Route 26 to Hudson Avenue. We’re getting ready to start design for the second phase of sidewalks in May,” Cimino said.
Town officials are hoping to have bus service to and from the beach and to surrounding towns within the next couple of years and those sidewalks in the next four or five years.
“We’re trying to have a commutable lot, so people can park and walk around and take the bus,” Cimino said.
Is there space in town for a park-and-ride?
“There are a few areas around. It would be great to find people to donate lots to the Town for that purpose,” he said.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed and talking to people, whispering in their ears.”