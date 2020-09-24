Ocean View was named the safest town in Delaware again this year, prompting Mayor John Reddington to respond to Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin’s e-mail announcing the honor by replying, “Congratulations, Chief! Another great year for you and your team of officers. Keep up the good work. We all love knowing our town is the safest in the state.”
McLaughlin on Saturday, Sept. 19, disclosed the rating, made annually by the Homesnacks.net website, at https://www.homesnacks.net/cities/safest-places-in-delaware.
Nine additional safe towns on the list, in the same order as last year, are Milton, Bridgeville, Lewes, Newark, Middletown, Clayton, Elsmere, Millsboro and Selbyville. Last year, Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said he manages “one of the safest, if not the safest, on the Route 113 corridor.”
“I believe that is three years in a row! Fantastic news and a credit to the chief and his leadership,” Ocean View Councilman Bert Reynolds replied to McLaughlin.
“Cleanest audit and safest city — how can we celebrate?” Councilman Bruce White asked, referring to the Town also recently receiving an unqualified designation on its audit this year — the highest designation possible.
“Yeah! Congratulations!” Town Manager Carol Houck said.
“Thank you to the entire Ocean View staff for their commitment to the citizens of Ocean View. Cleanest audit and safest city — it doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you to all,” Councilman Frank Twardzik commented.
“Crime is low in Ocean View because of the citizens, town manager and the members of the Ocean View Town Council value and support the OVPD,” McLaughlin told the Coastal Point.
“The police department is responsive to the community’s needs and makes a continuing effort to seek out and adapt the best practices. We hire the best officers and civilian staff and have a great group of volunteers who make life a little easier. As OV and the surrounding area continue to grow the community can rest assured that the men and woman of the OVPD will be working hard to keep OV safe,” McLaughlin said.
Ocean View scored nine of a perfect score of 10 for safety on the rating, with an emphasis on jobs and education. With a population of 2,146, the town came in second-safest for property crimes per 100,000 residents.
“The superb quality of life in this little city just two miles from the beach is the reason that it is our first safest city in Delaware for 2020. The city’s motto is ‘A Place to Come Home To.’ We would have to agree. We think this is definitely why they scored a whopping 8.5/10 on our snackablity scale with an 8/10 safety score. They were second in both violent crimes and property crimes. They are always looking out for each other. The rest of Delaware could learn a lot from Ocean View,” the website states.
“Delaware is famous for many reasons. It is the oldest state in America, it is home to the NASCAR Monster Mile in Dover and it has some of the safest places to call home,” the website states, explaining that 20 cities with more than 2,000 residents were analyzed. Considered were property crimes and violent crimes per capita statewide.
“We discovered that Delaware has a bunch of amazing features that can’t be ignored. For one, if you choose to live in any of Delaware’s safest places, you’ll be front-row to some of the tastiest seafood, many of the East Coast’s best beaches and some of the country’s most ambitious people. Heck, there’s a reason the state has the most Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. and notables like former Vice President Joe Biden and Valerie Bertinelli have been singing the praises of places like Wilmington and Bethany Beach for years. These are not only some of the best places in the state, they are some of Delaware’s safest,” it states.
Based in Raleigh, N.C., the website has been analyzing data for five years and explained in a news release that its experts rank in 61 categories, including best places to live, worst places to live, best neighborhoods by city, most dangerous places to live, and cheapest cities and richest cities across America.