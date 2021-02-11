Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said he was pleased to tell the Ocean View Town Council that the town has again been named the safest municipality in Delaware — the third consecutive year it has received the designation.
Security and being located near the beach “are really going to help us in the future with maintaining home values and keeping resale values up,” McLaughlin said at the Tuesday, Feb. council meeting, as he presented his monthly report. The safest town is announced by the Homesnacks.net website, at https://www.homesnacks.com/cities/safest-places-in-delaware/, based on per-capita rates of property and violent crime.
McLaughlin also announced that volunteers had logged 169 hours of service in January and that the police department had launched a new online training program.
Many training courses were canceled due to the pandemic, and this new one was “a smooth transition and will allow our officers to receive training programs,” he said.
On Jan. 8, Mayor John Reddington administered the oath of office to new OVPD Officer Conner Watkins, who subsequently graduated from the police academy.
“He is doing extremely well, and he’s going to be ready to hit the ground, going solo in Ocean View, by summertime. We’re excited to have him on board,” the chief said.
He also had congratulatory words for Cpl. Nicholas Harrington, recently honored with the Robert J. Seinsoth Memorial Award and named the 2020 Delaware Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
A nine-year veteran of the police department, Harrington received the award on Jan. 27, at an event in Dover.
The award, McLaughlin said, was “based on Cpl. Harrington’s work combatting illegal drug sales and related crimes in southeastern Sussex County.”
Harrington is also a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force officer responsible for multiple drug-related investigations and arrests in Ocean View and surrounding areas, McLaughlin said.
Reddington said he had recently been a guest on a radio show and had mentioned Harrington.
“Also, I did kudos to you for us being the safest town in Delaware several years in a row,” the mayor said.
“It’s a big team effort, and we rely on the council to give us the tools to get the job done. I appreciate almost 20 years now of continuing support from the council and the Town staff,” McLaughlin said.
Planning & Zoning report
Director of Planning & Zoning Ken Cimino said 2 inches of snow was plowed off town roads, followed by salt being spread for the safety of drivers, after a recent snowstorm. Town Manager Carol Houck said it was their first opportunity to test the outsourced snow removal and plowing company, because there was no snow last year.
“All reports are it went well,” Houck said.
Cimino said the town’s maintenance staff has started working on a project to standardize signage throughout town by upgrading signs, reducing sign clutter and removing unnecessary signs. Funding for that program has been set aside for next year as well, Cimino said.
Town manager’s report
Houck said some ice sculptures will be placed in John West Park during the annual Fire & Ice Festival on Feb. 26 to 28.
“There is funding in the current budget to participate in the event for the first time,” Houck said.
Chicken Festival canceled again this year
Houck announced that the Coastal Towns Chicken Festival, hosted by the Ocean View Historical Society, will be canceled again this year.
“They are going to wait until June 2022 to have the initial chicken festival. It’s a fundraiser,” she said.
In May 2020, it was announced the event, set for June 20 at John West Park, was being nixed due to concerns about the coronavirus. At the time, it was rescheduled for this year.
Once the festival is solidly scheduled, the wildly popular Delmarva Chicken Festival — which continued for 66 years, rotating through several locations on Delmarva, including Salisbury and Berlin, Md. — will be replicated on a smaller scale but still feature the oversized metal frying pan, made in 1948 by Mumford Sheet Metal of Selbyville.
Town Charter Committee members considered
Houck asked the council for direction as a Town Charter Committee is formed, and suggested Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader, town employees Donna Schwartz and Dawn Parks, a member of the council and member of the public be appointed to serve on the committee.
Councilman Frank Twardzik nominated fellow Councilman Tom Maly, and the council unanimously approved the nomination.
Schrader said a former council member or mayor should serve.
“They have six years. They know as much or more about how this works as anybody. Their contributions will probably be very helpful to the review of the charter,” he said, suggesting former Mayor Walter Curran be appointed.
Reddington said Curran is in Florida, but Houck said that doesn’t matter, since meetings are currently being held on the Zoom platform.
Houck suggested not reviewing and updating the town charter every 10 years, but only as needed.
“It is kind of being looked at all the time,” she said, and Schrader agreed.
“At the time the 10-year requirement went in, we were functioning under a charter that was somewhat antiquated. Now the town has grown quite a bit. … When we need something fixed, we typically go to the General Assembly and get it fixed. And we don’t do that too often. The charter itself is pretty stable and it seems to work. The code gets tweaked a little more often than the charter does. Doing it every 10 years seems to be unnecessary,” Schrader said.
Houck also said the town’s new Government Access Channel is close to launching, after staff is trained.
She announced that the Town would like to change its website domain from oceanviewde.com to oceanviewde.gov because “.gov” is the standard for state and local governments and the public is more familiar with “.gov” sites in that context. She also said “.gov” sites are better regulated.
Councilman Bruce White agreed and said he never understood why the Town used “.com” instead of “.gov.”
The Council approved Houck’s request to change the domain.
Council further discusses proposed budget
Houck asked for input from council members about her request, in the proposed 2022-fiscal-year budget, for a 2-cent (per $100 of assessed value) property tax increase. The matter was preliminarily discussed at a budget work session preceding the council meeting Tuesday evening.
Reddington said the incremental increase is “a lot better than doing what has been done in the past — a 50 percent tax increase and the threat of a 100 percent increase is something that just made everyone go nuts.”
The increase — even if it causes owners of the largest homes in town to pay $100 more total per year — is minimal, the mayor said.
Also discussed during the budget work session was the Town funding $15,000 toward the cost of new sidewalks for Ocean View Historical Society buildings. The council decided to change wording to state the council’s portion will not exceed $15,000, instead of stating the council had agreed to fund $15,000.
Houck was asked if Historical Society members pressure her to get funding approved for them, since she is on their board, and Houck said they do not and are always most appreciative.
“I believe in the organization and the benefit it provides the town. It adds value to our town. That’s why I would like to be available to help them get their certificate of occupancy from when we do open this beautiful facility that is adjacent to our park,” she said about the new building known as Hall’s Store.
White said the Historical Society’s annual family membership costs an affordable $45.
“I think most of us are members,” he said.
Houck said once the government access channel is activated, announcements about how to buy memberships can be posted. Councilman Bert Reynolds cautioned against showing favoritism “because, ultimately, they are another non-profit we have in the town,” he said.
OVPD staff compensated for unused vacation time
The council approved a one-time payment of $17,113.76 for 420 hours of unused vacation time for three OVPD employees who were unable to take that time due to the coronavirus.
Mutual assistance approved
The council also approved the mutual assistance plan with the South Bethany Police Department.
McLaughlin said it was a continuation of the agreement signed in March 2020. He and South Bethany Chief Jason Lovins, he said, are both pleased with the agreement that allows them to combine training initiatives. The coronavirus impacted Ocean View’s and South Bethany’s police departments, at different times, and officers covered for each other, McLaughlin said.
“There were days without full 24-hour coverage, and South Bethany was able to pick up that coverage, and Ocean View has covered shifts in South Bethany. It has been very beneficial,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin asked for a five-year agreement so the matter doesn’t have to be revisited next year. The council agreed.