By unanimous vote, the Ocean View Council, at the Tuesday, April 11, meeting, adopted its 2024-fiscal-year budget as three ordinances — a $5.9 million total operating budget, $4.6 million capital program and $616,030 water budget.
The tax rate remained at .2378 per $100 of assessed value.
The budget includes a 6.4-percent cost-of-living increase for employees and 2.9 percent hike for contractual employees, as well as more than $56,000 for Town-sponsored community events, including the Halloween celebration Cops & Goblins.
Councilman Stephen Cobb thanked town employees for answering his questions during the budget process and said the budget was well-prepared.
Ambulance fee to increase
The council on April 11 also unanimously approved increasing the Millville Volunteer Fire Company’s annual ambulance fee from $35 to $50.
Representatives from the fire company explained that the increase is necessary to cover expenses and that residents outside of Ocean View town limits have paid $75 annually for some time.
Summertime paving questioned
Town Manager Carol Houck said Muddy Neck and Double Bridges roads will be paved during a DelDOT rehabilitation project and that work will be done this summer, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for 120 days. DelDOT didn’t provide exact dates, she said.
Houck said the agreement stated the Town will be responsible for snow removal, signage and roadway markings during the project, none which are typical for a DelDOT project. The agreement will be returned and corrected, she said.
Ocean View Mayor John Reddington said that is worst time of year for a paving project, because traffic is heavy, and residents and visitors are heading to and from the beach.
“We will have traffic backups. It’s just too bad they couldn’t have done it another time,” the mayor said.
Houck said the project has been delayed for three years, so town officials are reluctant to stop it and the area is in need of repair. If the Town asks for another delay, “It could get pushed to the bottom of the list again,” she said.
Councilman Tom Maly asked why it isn’t being done during the off-season. Houck said it was originally planned for fall. Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said that while paving is important, there is already a problem with traffic jams during the summer.
Rumors about Mediacom
Houck said residents continue to discuss and question the Town’s franchise agreement with Mediacom.
She clarified that there is no limit to franchise agreements and if other companies want them, they can get them. Details are on the Town’s website, she said.
Town clerk thanked
Houck thanked Town Clerk Donna Schwartz for handling additional responsibilities during the election and special meeting called after former town council candidate Dick Jennison questioned rules for the meet-the-candidates forum.
“Your service is greatly appreciated,” Houck told Schwartz, commending her for juggling Jennison’s late withdrawal from the election, answering questions from the Coastal Point, obtaining a notarized withdrawal and keeping legal counsel informed.
“I know you are happy the election is over,” Houck told Schwartz.
Dredging project update
Houck said there was considerable frustration among Ocean View residents during the recent dredging of White Creek.
“We were asked to engage with Sen. [Gerald] Hocker and Rep. [Ron] Gray, and we found out they were trying to get this extended by a matter of weeks. Unfortunately, DNREC did not provide the extension, and crews started demobilizing the beginning of the week of April 3,” she said.
Huge trucks and equipment needed for dredging came through town, and the equipment will be brought back if the dredging company returns to finish in September, as expected. Houck said DNREC was told the trucks cannot come through town again, but must enter through Holt’s Landing.
Police report
McLaughlin, while presenting his monthly report, said volunteers logged 236 hours in March.
McLaughlin said that, in years past, the Town had a Citizens’ Emergency Response Team that worked with Sussex County’s Emergency Operations Center for disaster preparedness training.
One volunteer at the police station will reinstitute the local program. He will train at the national Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Md., and start the program in Ocean View within a few months, McLaughlin said.
“This is a great example of the work our volunteers do,” the chief said.
Also during his report, McLaughlin said officers have been training as they prepare for the busy summer season.
On March 16, the police department hosted Coffee with a Cop and received positive feedback, so another one will be planned for August.
McLaughlin told the council he has obtained grants, including $4,608 for devices and tools, and $18,000 that will be used to buy new body cameras.
McLaughlin announced that Officer Dylan Murphy had graduated from the police academy and is doing well with field training. He will train with four officers, as well as South Bethany’s field training officer, before patrolling alone.
Councilman Stephen Cobb commended McLaughlin for getting grants.
“The amounts are unprecedented. … You continue to train the people, and you continue to make us the safest town in Delaware,” Cobb said.
McLaughlin said he applies for more grants than he receives, “But we continue to apply for every possible dollar.”