Former Ocean View mayor Walter Curran was honored for his service by Mayor John Reddington, who succeeds him, during the Tuesday, July 14, Ocean View Town Council meeting. Shaking hands with Reddington, Curran said he had submitted written remarks when he left office, so he wasn’t going to make a speech.
“You’ll do good with this guy here. I wish you luck,” he said to applause.
Pandemic could impact Town events
Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck said she will check with officials in other nearby towns to determine if they plan to host Halloween, Christmas and other special events this fall, or cancel them because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Houck told the Ocean View Town Council that social distancing will be difficult at the Cops & Goblins Halloween celebration and the Old Town Holiday Market & Tree Lighting, both scheduled to be held at John West Park.
“We’d like to make decisions sooner than later because of the money we are spending,” she said, adding that the Ocean View Police Department “is thinking about Cops & Goblins and has done some work on it.”
Cleaning of playground equipment and restrooms at John West Park was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 15, the day it was to reopen for town events (after Coastal Point press time). That evening, the Town’s first Classic Movie Night, with a showing of “Jailhouse Rock” starring Elvis Presley, and with Elvis impersonator Bob Lougheed on the grounds, was planned. Houck said signs would be posted around the playground with the words “Play Safely” in red letters and instructions about mask-wearing and hand-washing.
Town officials would monitor playground use and Classic Movie Night, and decide if additional precautions are needed, Houck said.
“If people use the playground appropriately, we will keep it open,” she said. Although it will be cleaned often, families are expected to take precautions and visit at their own risk, she added.
Recruiting for boards and commissions
The town council had a special session in June to discuss recruiting candidates for boards and commissions, and setting term limits. Houck said sign-up tables would be at Town-sponsored events, including Classic Movie Night this week, and articles published in the local newspaper would be highlighting the importance of volunteering.
Reddington, after the special session, told the Coastal Point, “A lot of people don’t know about the opportunity to serve the Town, especially when we try to reappoint positions. It was time for us to reappoint people to the committees, and when I took a look at it, I thought we ought to have a more diverse population involved than to have the same people all the time.
“People are saying, ‘I’m retired now, so why would I want to put up with the headache of the town council?’ But for boards and commissions, people were coming up to me before I was elected and asking me, ‘How do I get on boards?’ They said they didn’t know when there are openings,” he said.
Coronavirus update
Ocean View’s Administrative Office at 201 Central Avenue remains closed to the public, due to coronavirus concerns, except for pre-arranged meetings and police operations, Houck told the town council.
The town staff is continuing to stagger time spent in the office and to wear masks when around others. Handwashing is frequent, and office equipment is regularly cleaned. The Administrative Office is being cleaned more frequently and sprayed weekly with a bleach-based spray, she said.
Houck said financial and other obligations are “moving along, with little to no interruption, using scanning and/or direct access to systems from home.”
Several staff members have improved their home-office areas with equipment such as printers and scanners, she noted.
Public Works and maintenance operations are running normally, with precautions, particularly when there are meetings with contractors and vendors. Mosquito spraying is occurring during early morning hours, several days each week, as weather permits.
Mediacom franchise agreement in progress, Comcast being courted
Houck said she has been working on a new franchise agreement with Mediacom, with Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader and a consultant, Dan Cohen. A government-access channel will be included in the new agreement, if terms are successfully negotiated, Houck said.
She corrected the misconception that the Town can only have one cable provider, and said she, with town officials from Fenwick Island, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Millville, have been meeting with Comcast representatives.
“We wanted to go to them as a whole, as a group, so our numbers would be more compelling. We know we have their interest piqued. They haven’t made any decision. COVID has hindered some of the meetings we had planned, but we are working on it,” she said.
Planning, Zoning & Development report
Ken Cimino, director of the town’s Planning, Zoning & Development Department, in his monthly report, told the Town Council:
• Curb replacement and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements along Willow Oak Avenue in Bear Trap Dunes have been completed. Any areas where grass seed did not germinate will be reseeded in the fall. Drainage repairs and pipe cleaning were done in the Avon Park community.
• Signing and pavement marking plans for cyclists have been reviewed and approved by the Delaware Department of Transportation. Traffic counts to capture peak summer volume will resume in Ocean Way Estates in the last week of July.
• Planning, Zoning & Development received $35,000 for several traffic safety initiatives. The bicycle safety effort on Route 26 has been deferred until Summer 2021 due to coronavirus concerns. Experimental warning signs were installed at five intersections including Old School Lane, Woodland Avenue, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Tyler Drive, Town Road and Ocean Mist Drive, Cimino said. The bike lane will be painted in mid-September.
• The study to deter cut-through traffic on the north side of town is finished and recommendations for improvements will be made later this year.
• The project to build sidewalks and improve drainage on the east side of West Avenue, from Route 26 to William Avenue, is being designed.
• The Stingray Harbor project is progressing, with water, sewer and drainage infrastructure in. The contractor started to install curb the week of July 6, and paving was expected the week of July 14.
• Six grass violation letters were mailed and five code violation notices issued for infractions. Two violation letters were mailed to the owner of 7 Hudson Avenue in Kelly Estates for a grass violation and property maintenance violation on June 29. The grass was cut on July 8.
Police stocking up on supplies, volunteers return
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, during his monthly report to the Ocean View Town Council, said the police department is in the process of restocking supplies in anticipation of the coronavirus pandemic continuing through fall and winter.
“I think right now we’re in good shape,” he said.
Volunteers returned to work at the police department on June 15.
“As you may know, early on in the pandemic we suspended all of our volunteer activities. We brought them back on, really because there was a great demand. The phone is just ringing constantly. We needed assistance. They are back on, and in June they logged 109 hours, from June 15 to June 30,” he said.
The police department’s speed trailer has been positioned in Bear Trap and on West Avenue for “the overwhelming number of complains we’re receiving regarding speed,” the chief said.
“Trust me, we’re trying to do the best we can,” he said, adding that, in June, 238 summons and 54 warnings were issued, including 155 for speeding.
Replying to a question from a council member, McLaughlin said the police department receives complaint calls about speeding every day and that there are about 14 streets “we are kind of watching all the time.”
“We push that information out to the officers, and we tell them to target them for enforcement, and they do. We are doing the best we can addressing those issues,” he said.
Connor Watkins, the police department’s new recruit, began training at the New Castle County Police Academy and is doing well, McLaughlin reported.
The police department received $5,720 from the Office of Highway Safety for overtime assignments focusing on bicycle and pedestrian safety. The initiative includes two weekly blocks of overtime of four hours each. Officers working overtime target bicycle and pedestrian violations and motor-vehicle violations that endanger pedestrians and bicyclists. The initiative also includes a bike safety checkpoint, scheduled for Wednesday, July 15.
Speed camera inquiry
During the public comments portion of the town council meeting, a resident asked why the Town doesn’t have cameras attached to stoplights for automated ticketing. McLaughlin said they are used in the Wilmington area but not locally, and explained their use is controlled by the General Assembly. Town council members can request cameras if they desire, he said, but it can be expensive.
Houck said that when red light cameras are used, a designated police officer is required to review of each one.
Appointments made to BoA
Susan Kerwin and Greg Neuner were appointed to the Board of Adjustment for three-year terms by unanimous vote of the Ocean View Town Council.
“They both have been on the board for some years now, and they are asking to be reappointed,” Reddington said.
The council also unanimously approved Preston Coppels to complete Reddington’s unexpired term on the Board of Adjustment. Reddington was required to resign from the board in order to run for mayor. That term ends in May 2022.