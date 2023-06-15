The Ocean View Town Council, at its Tuesday, June 13, meeting, accepted a $500 donation from Nam Knights to help fund the school resource officer at Lord Baltimore Elementary School.
Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck noted that the police department placed an officer at the school last September, with an agreement with the Indian River School District that the position would be funded by the Town and fundraising efforts.
“The SRO program is off to a great start and is already having a positive impact on our students,” Principal Pamela Webb stated.
“SRO [Rhys] Bradshaw has been busy engaging with the students, teachers and parents. He has delivered the Eddie Eagle Gun Safe Program to all kindergarten through fourth-grade classes. Over 450 students got to participate. The Eddie Eagle program focuses on four easy-to-recall steps to follow — stop, don’t touch, run away and tell a grownup — if you encounter a gun,” Webb said.
In April, third-graders participated in a bicycle safety program, and in late May, the Ocean View Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency provided a drug-awareness program for fourth- and fifth-grade students.
Houck said anyone interested in donating can send a check to FOP Lodge 16, OVPD/SRO, P.O. Box 966, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.
Cobb supports SRO legislation
During the meeting, Councilman Stephen Cobb recommended the council write a letter of support for House Bill 167 and send it to state Sen. Gerald Hocker, state Rep. Ron Gray and other elected officials.
The bill establishes SRO units to fund officers in all Delaware public schools.
It would fund at least one officer in each school in each district and in each charter school, regardless of enrollment; and provides for additional school resource officers for schools with more than 1,000 students.
“The No. 1 issue today is safety,” Cobb said. Mayor John Reddington agreed.
CERT class
Houck announced that Ocean View’s Community Emergency Response Team, known as CERT, is being reactivated and a free course is planned to educate the community about disaster preparedness.
Those who enroll will be trained in fire safety, light search-and-rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.
Anyone interested in taking the course, planned for Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean View Police Department, should contact Ed Donnelly at Donnelly.ovpd.cert@gmail.com.
Registration is required.
The CERT concept was developed by the Los Angeles Fire Department in 1985 to train civilians to meet immediate needs during area-wide emergencies. It became a national program in 1993.
Pickleball popularity
Cobb suggested the Town build pickleball courts, especially since the game is gaining popularity.
He suggested getting feedback from neighbors near John West Park and said there is space for three courts at the park.
Councilman Don Walsh said there could be concerns about noise but agreed it’s a popular game, with millions playing it nationwide.
Fire company report
Presenting the Millville Volunteer Fire Company report for May, Reddington said that, in April, there were 250 calls, including 214 EMS calls, with 42 of those inside Ocean View town limits.
In May, there were 251 calls, with 202 EMS calls and 32 in Ocean View.
Police report
Ocean View Police Department Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, while presenting his monthly report, told the council that the OVPD volunteer unit logged 240 hours of service in May.
Also during May, police officers were trained in firearms, human perception vs. digital evidence, leadership, use-of-force police reform, leadership under crisis, sleep and health, anti-bias for law enforcement and seasonal officer training.
McLaughlin and Capt. Heath Hall attended the monthly meeting of the Delaware Police Chiefs’ Association, and officers assisted at Spring Fling and participated in a field-day event at Lord Baltimore Elementary School to benefit the Special Olympics.
They provided security and traffic control at the Artisan Fair on May 27 and participated in the Rotary Club’s Memorial Day celebration.
The police department also welcomed a new officer, Tara Mazza.
Town manager’s report
Houck, while presenting her monthly report to the council, said the annual independent audit will start the week of July 10.
Delaware Deaf Senior Citizens will host the Delaware Deaf Fest 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hope Center at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church.
The event will “celebrate the deaf culture and American Sign Language,” Houck said.
Vendors will provide products and services for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, and there will be food trucks, activities for families and children, and American Sign Language activities.
The Town is one of the sponsors and has donated $500. The Ocean View Police Department will have a booth to provide information and answer questions.
Houck said the Spring Fling on May 6 was successful.
“Our lovely park setting, the weather and event offerings all contributed to a fun gathering of family and friends in Ocean View,” she said.
She thanked the mayor and council members for supporting all town activities.
The town’s Summer Concert Series started on June 2 with a performance by Glass Onion. Over Time will be there on Friday, June 16, and Monkee Paw will perform on Friday, June 23, both from 7 to 9 p.m.
Houck told the council she recently attended the Historic Village in Ocean View’s Chicken Festival meeting in April, regarding the event being held in Ocean View again in May 2024.
She also participated in activities including the Back Bay Planning Study at the CHEER Center in Georgetown, board meeting of the Historic Village in Ocean View, Delaware League of Local Governments dinner meeting in Dover, evacuation planning workshop and the Freeman Valor Awards luncheon.