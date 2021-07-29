The Town of Ocean View, by agreement with the Delaware Department of Transportation, will have a rectangular rapid-flashing beacon (RRFB) installed on Central Avenue at the Assawoman Canal Trail crossing.
Ken Cimino, director of Planning, Zoning & Development for the Town of Ocean View, explained that RRFBs are “pedestrian-actuated conspicuity enhancements used in combination with a pedestrian, school or trail crossing warning sign to improve safety at uncontrolled, marked crosswalks.”
“The device includes two rectangular-shaped yellow indications, each with an LED-array-based light source, that flash with high frequency when activated. Vehicular traffic is not stopping for pedestrians and bicyclists using the Assawoman Canal Trail who are attempting to cross Central Avenue,” he explained.
Cimino said the RRFB will “improve safety at this uncontrolled, marked crosswalk by providing a high-visibility strobe-like warning to drivers when pedestrians or bicyclists use the crosswalk.”
DelDOT will pay for the design, installation and maintenance of the traffic-control device. The Town will pay for any improvements needed to the existing sidewalk.
Louise Holt, who handles public relations for DelDOT, said there is not yet a cost estimate nor a timeframe for the project, and that the location was just assigned to staff last month.
“From a statewide standpoint, the average cost is approximately $150,000, while the design could take an average of 12 months before the project is handed off for construction. Once the project is handed off for construction, the installation could take approximately three to six months, but is contingent upon the time of year and contractor availability,” Holt said.