Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin encouraged Ocean View Town Council members to attend Night to Shine on Friday, Feb. 11.
Night to Shine is an annual prom for those with special needs who are 14 and older. Last year and this year, because of the pandemic, participants took part in a Shine-Thru Parade of vehicles as well-wishers lined the streets, holding signs of congratulations, waving and shouting their congratulations as the cars and trucks drove by. McLaughlin asked the council to be at Ocean View Town Hall, cheering for them, around 6 p.m. Friday.
This year’s Night to Shine is the eighth annual event for thousands of participants worldwide. Each year in Ocean View, more than 100 ladies and gentlemen with special needs enjoy prom night, hosted by the Ocean View Church of Christ.
Guests must register, and may do so on the church website, at www.ccovde.org/home, until the evening of the event. Vehicles will assemble at Lord Baltimore Elementary School on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View at 6 p.m. Friday and travel to the church, where they will all be crowned.
Council approves purchase of two new police vehicles
At the recommendation of Town Manager Carol Houck, council this week approved $92,848 to buy two new Ford police interceptor vehicles. The vehicles cost $46,424 each.
Houck said the two new vehicles will replace OVPD vehicles P9 and P5. One of the older vehicles will be sold at auction after emergency gear is stripped from it, and one will be retained as a backup unit.
In the next few years, four vehicles will be added to Town budgets, she said.
Councilman Bruce White asked about getting one or two motorcycles for backup, but McLaughlin said the police department would have difficulty transporting a prisoner on a motorcycle and that the officer wouldn’t have computer availability.
“And the big factor, believe it or not, is noise. A motorcycle is very loud, and people don’t want the loud noise as we patrol the roads,” McLaughlin said.
Asked by Councilman Don Walsh if Fords are always purchased by the OVPD, McLaughlin said the police department also has Chevrolet Tahoes but there have been problems with them, including air conditioning units having to replaced repeatedly.
He said Fords have been reliable and serve the police department’s needs.
Ocean View again designated Safest Town in Delaware
For the fourth year, Ocean View was rated the Safest Town in Delaware and, this year, also Best Place to Live by www.homesnacks.com.
“I think that’s a really great accomplishment for Ocean View,” McLaughlin told the council.
“I never get tired of hearing it. Thank you very much for your hard work,” Mayor John Reddington said.
Police report
McLaughlin, while presenting his monthly report to the council, said volunteers logged 121 hours during January and that monthly training will increase to get ready for the coming summer months.
The police department will finalize a memorandum-of-understanding with Bear Trap Dunes, he said. The community asked for speed-limit signs to be erected. The homeowners’ association will buy the signs and work with the police department as they are placed, then police will collect speed data, McLaughlin said.
He said the family of 94-year-old Joan Lorenzo, a longtime Ocean View resident, had thanked the police department “for the care she receives from the OVPD.” Police officers regularly check on the elderly in town.
Planning, Zoning & Development report
Planning, Zoning & Development Director Ken Cimino, while giving his monthly report, said crews successfully cleared roads of snow during recent storms, working especially long hours scraping snow from 26 miles of roads during the Jan. 28 and 29 storm, while also maintaining some of DelDOT’s roadways.
Crews returned on Sunday, Jan. 30, and worked nine hours hauling snow out of some developments where roads are tighter, in cul-de-sacs and from turn lanes.
Mayor John Reddington said he and the community were grateful for the crews’ work.
Also during his report, Cimino said Bear Trap Dunes has many weekly rentals during the summer and that there are 11 locations where the roadway diverts and homes are in cul-de-sacs with U-shaped roadways. Motorists sometimes park on both sides of that roadway in those 11 areas, making it difficult for other cars to pass, so parking will be restricted across the street from homes.
He asked for approval to spend $5,700 for No Parking signs and explained his office is working with the Bear Trap Dunes community association, property owners and the community’s Board of Directors to notify those who live in all 700 Bear Trap Dunes dwelling units.
Town manager’s report
Houck told the council thata a workshop to discuss the proposed 2023-fiscal-year budget is planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Reddington said budget documents he has seen so far were “presented in a beautiful, comprehensive way.”
White asked for additional information before the workshop so he could compare last year’s and this year’s property taxes, due to recent reassessments and different values of homes. He asked for a graphic comparing them, “with actual dollars and percentages.”
White said that, last year, everyone had an 8-percent tax increase, but this year there will be different tax increases depending on the rate the Town decides to use.
Houck agreed to work on providing that graphic.
Also during her report, Houck noted that Fire & Ice Festival events will be held at John West Park this weekend. The event, rescheduled because of a January blizzard, will be on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12.
Resident calls for better Town promotion of upcoming election
Ocean View resident Dick Jennison, during the Citizens’ Privilege, or public comments, portion of the council meeting, asked if the Town can broaden awareness and interest in available council seats as the April 9 election approaches, perhaps through a public service campaign. He said he is concerned about apathy and asked Town leaders “if something can be done to get some excitement so the council can be more diverse.”
Houck said there have been announcements on social media and in the Coastal Point.
Jennison also said the Town website states that those who haven’t voted in the past two years have to register again, although there was no need to vote when no election was held due to only one person filing for election and no competition. He asked if he had to register again.
“That’s a good question, Mr. Jennison. I’m not sure I have ever had to address that before. The answer that I would give is, I don’t think so,” Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader said.
Finance Director Dawn Parks clarified that the requirement to register again only applies to those who haven’t voted in the past two elections, not the past two years.
Jennison also asked if a list of registered voters is available to purchase and Schrader said yes, as long as they don’t contain Social Security numbers. Parks said no Social Security numbers are on the list.