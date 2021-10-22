Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin has been appointed to the governor’s Prescription Opioid Distribution Commission.
Carney made the appointment after signing a bill on Oct. 15 directing funds toward the state’s opioid crisis.
The bill “wraps up years of work by the Attorney General’s office, state lawmakers and the Behavioural Health Consortium to see that money received from the Prescription Opioid Settlements is used to directly support impacted communities,” according to a news release from Carney’s office.
In the release, Attorney General Kathy Jennings stressed the importance of money the state receives from pharmaceutical company settlements being used to help those affected.
“Two million pills went into Selbyville alone — which at that time had a population of 2,000. All the while big pharma made money hand over fist. Let’s make no mistake about it, this was profits over lives,” she stated.
Matt Denn, who preceded Jennings in office, was one of the first Attorneys General to sue opioid manufacturers, a move that resulted in more than 2,000 lawsuits and a final settlement of $26 billion. Delaware is expected to receive more than $100 million during the next 17 years.
Carney signed Senate Bill 166, creating the Commission and directing members to “oversee the funds and ensure they go toward reducing the harm caused by the opioid crisis,” according to the release.
McLaughlin announced his appointment to the Ocean View Town Council at the Tuesday, Oct. 12, meeting, saying it was honor to be appointed. Later, he told Coastal Point he was informed of the appointment in a letter from Carney’s office, dated Sept. 17. The first Commission meeting hasn’t yet been scheduled.
He said Commission members received a formal letter with state seal, signed by Carney. Each Commission member is required to take the letter to the Recorder of Deeds’ office in the county of residence and have it notarized, then swear an oath, he said.