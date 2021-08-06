July 28 marked the start of local smoothie and juice bar Juicebox’s, 10-year anniversary celebration, thrown by owner Lisa Daisey.
When Daisey first opened Juicebox, she was driven by her desire to not only bring juice to her area, but also show her community “that healthy food could taste good too.” If Juicebox’s now-extended menu, loyal customers and strong community presence are any indication of success, then it is clear that Daisey has accomplished what she originally set out to achieve.
However, that is not to say that the past 10 years have been anything but smooth sailing. From having to sell a previous location, set up shop in a grocery store to keep the Juicebox brand alive, to having locations closed during the pandemic, Daisey has had to overcome her fair share of trials and tribulations. Yet, with hard work, dedication, and simply “showing up every day,” Daisey has been able to “see it all the way through to the other side.”
Daisey has also attributed Juicebox’s success to her staff, customers and other local business owners, who have all been with her and supported her through even the most trying of times. In fact, Daisey’s steadfast supporters were labeled as major inspirations for the anniversary celebration as a whole. “It’s a chance to highlight all the local vendors that have been with us all these years. It’s a chance to highlight all of the staff.”
Not only did the 10-year anniversary celebration provide the opportunity to celebrate a milestone, but it created a way for the whole community to join in on the fun as well. From face-painting to coffee tasting, Juicebox has offered fun for all ages.
In the future, Daisey hopes to continue to serve her community to an even bigger degree by brainstorming additional menu creations using her new juicer, making her organic juice available for distribution in other local businesses, providing catering services, creating a line of specialty drinks and mocktails and more.
For an opportunity to support a local business, visit Juicebox at 3 Town Road, Ocean View.