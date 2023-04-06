Ocean View Council candidate Dick Jennison withdrews from the race for the District 3 seat on Wednesday this week, three days before the election, saying he can do more good for the town from the outside than by serving on the council where he believes his ideas “would be silenced and muted.”
He announced his intent to withdraw by e-mail to Coastal Point and Town Clerk Donna Schwartz. Schwartz confirmed later that afternoon that Jennison had signed the paper to officially withdraw from the race.
With Jennison out of the race, his only opponent, Joseph “Jay” Tyminski, will assume the District 3 seat now held by Councilman Tom Maly — who is not eligible for reelection because he has served two consecutive three-year terms.
Also in the race are candidates for mayor, incumbent Mayor John Reddington and newcomer Randy Robust.
Jennison told Coastal Point he was thinking about a question he was asked after announcing his candidacy — what could he do to improve the town. He and his wife discussed it and she asked him where he can make the most difference. He decided it would be “from the outside,” he said.
“She had a good point. I rely on her for counsel. I can have the biggest influence of exposing the town’s misdeeds from the outside and when they do well, I will compliment them and highlight that, as well.
“I have been consulting with a number of people about how we can bring those things to light, to shine light on some things I think are brushed over, whether it’s property taxes because if we increase taxes, we should offset that with expense reductions in town.
“How do you bring to light those changes? Last year taxes went down based on the assessment but the town never offset it on the expense side. How do we cut expenses first, without jeopardizing safety?
“I have a better opportunity to be a change agent on the outside, exposing misdeeds and inappropriateness of the town when it’s done,” Jennison said.
He did not attend the March 29 meet-the-candidates forum due to a family emergency, he said, but will continue attending council meetings.
“I will be very active. I may begin a publication or I might be coming out with a blog. Many people I have talked to want to take part in a constructive focus in the town,” he said.